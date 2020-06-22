Phil Davis - The Progressive Investor
Former Wirecard CEO Arrested As Investigation Into Missing $2BN Deepens

camsmanalo

Courtesy of ZeroHedge

German police have reportedly taken former Wirecard CEO Markus Braun into custody after the former wunderkind executive's house of cards finally came crashing down after WC finally acknowledged that more than $2 billion in cash missing from its balance sheet will likely never be found.

Screen Shot 2020-06-23 at 6.03.16 AM
Markus Braun

Following reports that prosecutors were preparing to make an arrest, Braun, who resigned last week, turned himself in Monday evening in Munich as officials prepare to bring charges against Wirecard for its brazen financial fraud.

Prosecutors said in an e-mailed statement that a judge will review whether he can be kept in custody.

The troubled payment processor – shares of which are steadily making their way toward zero – said it’s in discussions with creditors and is considering a "full-scale restructuring" after pulling its financial results and acknowledging that the missing billions will never be found.

Of course, Braun clearly deserves his comeuppance: Over the last decade, Wirecard has aggressively pursued journalists and analysts brave enough to go public with allegations of fraud and accounting abuses. Those claims turned out to be true, but not before Germany's financial regulator, BaFin, outlawed short-selling of Wirecard shares and even pursued a journalist from the FT that published an extensive investigation into fraud at the company which was eventually proven correct – but not before BaFin tarnished the reputation of the reporter – the FT's Dan McCrum – before he was eventually vindicated, per BBG.

One legal commentator told BBG that the situation couldn't have been worse for Wirecard and Braun. A different lawyer described the scandal as "the biggest accounting fraud in Germany".

"It’s a brutal development – it could hardly have turned out worse,” Oliver Kipper, a defense lawyer who isn’t involved in the case, said before Braun’s arrest. “You should know what happened to 1.9 billion euros of assets you have listed in your books.”

Even BaFin is too shell-shocked to apologize: "It’s a complete disaster we’re looking at,” said Felix Hufeld, head of BaFin, Germany’s top financial regulator, at a panel discussion Monday. “It’s a shame that something like that happened."

Munich prosecutors accused Braun of inflating Wirecard’s balance sheet and sales volume by feigning income from transactions with so-called third-party acquirers, possibly in cooperation with other perpetrators. Neither the company nor Braun commented on the arrest to the American press.

Testy Tuesday – S&P 3,135 Yet Again

Things are looking good so far because those 30M unemployed people are still getting their $600 WEEKLY bonus checks ($18Bn/week, $72Bn/month) and those will last until July 31st and that has kept the economy from totally collapsing and has kept Consumer Spending at reasonable levels at the Bottom 25% of wage earners are now outspending the Top 25% relative to where they were before the crisis.

clarisezoleta

Journalists believe news and opinion are separate, but readers can’t tell the difference

The op-ed page of a print newspaper typically includes the newspaper’s opinion columnists. These are employees of the paper who write regularly.

camsmanalo

Major Cruise Lines ‘Voluntarily Suspend’ Trips Out Of US Ports Until Sept. 15

Carnival Corp., Disney Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Royal Caribbean International, and Silversea Cruises are some of the CLIA members that had previously announced a pause of operations in early March.

camsmanalo

Monday Market Movement – Futures Can’t Hold Gains

First you go low on high volume, then you go high on low volume.That's one of the tricks "THEY" do when "THEY" want to reel in retail suckers to take stocks off their hands at high prices.

clarisezoleta

Trump rally in Tulsa, a day after Juneteenth, awakens memories of 1921 racist massacre

For only the second time in a century, the world’s attention is focused on Tulsa, Okla. You would be forgiven for thinking Tulsa is a sleepy town “where the wind comes sweepin’ down the plain,” in the words of the musical Oklahoma!.

clarisezoleta

AAPL To Re-Shutter Some Stores, Sparking Second Wave Fears

In an emailed statement to Bloomberg, Apple says, is temporarily shutting some of its U.S. retail stores again. The closures will impact 11 stores across Florida, Arizona, North Carolina and South Carolina.

clarisezoleta

Supreme Court ruling on Dreamers sends a clear message to the White House: You have to tell the truth

When it came down to it, the fate of 700,000 immigrants brought to U.S. as children hung on a simple question: Does the White House have to tell the whole truth in justifying its move to deport them?

clarisezoleta

A field guide to Trump’s dangerous rhetoric

All leaders are demagogues. You may not realize this, because we’ve come to associate the word “demagogue” with only dangerous populist leaders. But in Greek, the word just means “leader of the people” (d?mos “the people” + ag?gos “leading”).

clarisezoleta

Philstockworld June Portfolio Review – Members Only

Yes, I am being lazy (some would say efficient), this is Friday morning's Report because not much is going on and these Reviews take forever to write so I'm getting a jump by doing them as we go along today.

clarisezoleta

From grandfather to grandson, the lessons of the Tulsa race massacre

There are interventions we can take, locally and nationally, that recognize centuries of financial and social constraint. Years of institutional barriers and racial wealth gaps cannot be redressed unless there’s a recognition that capital matters.

camsmanalo