TheStreet
HomeMoneyTalkStocks/OptionsCurrent EventsAsk Us
Search

Federal Judge Tosses Texas GOP Bid To Invalidate Nearly 127,000 Drive-Through Votes

camsmanalo

Courtesy of ZeroHedge

A federal judge in Texas threw out a bid by Republican activists to toss nearly 127,000 drive-through ballots cast in the most populous county in Texas, which leans Democratic.

texas drive through (1)

"For lack of a nicer way of saying it, I ain’t buying it," said US District Judge Andrew Hansen of the last-minute challenge to voting rules, adding that the activists lack standing.

"You have a tough uphill row to hoe," Hanen told the plaintiffs earlier, adding that they would have to do a "fair amount of convincing" in a very short period of time before Tuesday's general election.

"A lot of people would say, 'Gee, if I had known there was a question about voting drive-in, I would have parked my car and walked to the polls," Hansen added.

According to Bloomberg, the hearing took place just one day after the Texas Supreme Court denied efforts to reject drive-through votes in Harris County, which includes the Houston metropolitan area – home to roughly 4.7 million people which voted for Hillary Clinton by 161,959 ballots.

Republicans argued that drive-through voting is an illegal extension of curbside voting, which is designed for people who are sick or have a physical disability – a method implemented by Harris County officials to limit the spread of COVID-19 during the election.

On Monday, attorney Christina Ford – representing Democratic parties which intervened in the case – said that provisional ballots do not have any way to indicate that they were cast at a drive-thru location, and that invalidating their ballots "would cause mass confusion" and lead to a "frantic situation with voters trying to figure out if they could cast a provisional ballot."

"Plaintiffs argue that drive-thru voting would result in fraud and corruption," said Ford, adding "There's no evidence of that."

Plaintiffs plan to appeal the ruling to the circuit, and if need be, the Supreme Court.

Comments

Current Events

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Week Ahead – Elections, Data and Jobs

What a busy week! It hasn't even started yet and the dow is up over 400 points. Why? Who know? Actually, it's because it's Monday and Monday's pre-market futures are very easy to manipulate. Trump is 10 points behind Biden in the WSJ/NBC poll so he has to at least push the markets up into the election so he can keep pretending he's got a great economy. It's hard for him to keep up with the other charade – that he's "beaten" the virus – when the infection rate is hitting new daily records in the US 50% higher than the previous peaks after the July 4th idiocy and now it's time for holiday idiocy, where you get to infect your entire family at Thanksgiving.

clarisezoleta

Ransomware can interfere with elections and fuel disinformation – basic cybersecurity precautions are key to minimizing the damage

Government computer systems in Hall County, Georgia, including a voter signature database, were hit by a ransomware attack earlier this fall in the first known ransomware attack on election infrastructure during the 2020 presidential election. Thankfully, county officials reported that the voting process for its citizens was not disrupted.

clarisezoleta

Flip Flopping Friday – Winding Down a Weak Week

On the whole, it was just the one big drop on Wednesday morning that did us in and, if we just consider the drop from our 20% line at S&P 3,420 to our 15% line at 3,277.50, then it's just a 5% correction in a bull market and our weak bounce line is 20% of the 142.5 drop (we ignore the spikes), which is 28.50 but now we rond so call it 3,310 and 3,340 would be our strong bounce line – where we were rejected yesterday afternoon.

clarisezoleta

The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar - 10-28-2020

Replay of this week's seminar from 10/28/2020

camsmanalo

Achieving COVID-19 herd immunity through infection is dangerous, deadly and might not even work

Herd immunity is an effective way to limit a deadly epidemic, but it requires a huge number of people to be immune.

camsmanalo

Faltering Thursday – Rally Runs Out of Steam without Stimulus

It's GDP day and we're all expecting some fantastic numbers at 8:30 as the US economy bounces back from Q2's -31.4% drop but, as I have pointed out before, 100% less 31.4% is 68.6% but 68% + 31.4% is only 89.35% so we need more like a 45% gain in GDP just to get back to our Q1 level, which was already crap at -5% – before Trump even had the virus to use for an excuse on what a terrible job he was doing with the economy.

clarisezoleta

Wednesday Writedown – Virus Resurgence Spooks Markets

Down we go again as US cases hang around their record highs and Europe is starting to catch up as another wave of the virus goes global. No country, of course, can match the US in number of cases or number of deaths because we are truly the most incompetent Government on the planet. Of 50 US states, only 2 (Mississippi and Mossouri) do not have rising numbers of viral cases – only 2.

clarisezoleta

On Twitter, bots spread conspiracy theories and QAnon talking points

We learned that on Twitter, many conspiracy theories, including QAnon, may not be quite as popular among real people as media reports indicate.

camsmanalo

Health insurers are starting to roll back coverage for telehealth – even though demand is way up due to COVID-19

Due to the financial strain on health care systems and insurers, the increase in telehealth use may be forced to shrink even though the public health crisis remains.

camsmanalo

Testy Tuesday – Dropping Below the Lines

It only took a day to wipe out the rest of October's gains but we recovered a bit off the weak bounce line (of the 15% line) but that was sure to lend support so now we calculate the bounce lines off the bounce line and we fall from 3,562.50 (the 25% line) to 3,360 (the weak bounce line) and let's call that an even 200 points which makes the bounces 20% of that so 3,400 on the dot is the short-term weak bounce and 3,440 is the strong bounce but 3,410 is the 400-Hour (2 month) Moving Average on this short-term chart and that's about a month – so we'll have to respect that line followed by our 20% line at 3,420 – that's going to make it a tough slog to get back through that zone of resistance.

clarisezoleta