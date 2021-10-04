October 6, 2021
Facebook Is Alive, DNS Issues Being Resolved After Six Hours Of Darkness

Facebook seems to be slowly coming to life...
Facebook seems to be slowly coming to life...

Courtesy of ZeroHedge

Update (1750 ET): Facebook is currently experiencing one of the largest global outages ever that has also taken out Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger, according to Downdetector.

After a Domain Name System (DNS) issue that knocked Facebook and other related products off the internet for more than six hours, there's a sign of life coming from Facebook's DNS servers which are broadcasting again, according to DNS Checker.

Screen Shot 2021-10-04 at 5.35.07 PM

Senior Editor at The Verge tweeted, "Facebook seems to be slowly coming back to life. I'm seeing BGP announcements and DNS is back."

 Even though Facebook's DNS is back up, this doesn't mean everything is fixed; the social media platform is still inaccessible to some users.

fb error

Just as a reminder, this circus show comes one day before a Facebook whistleblower is set to testify before Congress.

* * *

Update (1507ET): Facebook appears to have more than DNS issues, as NYT's Sheera Frenkel reports:

"Was just on phone with someone who works for FB who described employees unable to enter buildings this morning to begin to evaluate extent of outage because their badges weren't working to access doors."

 This may suggest Facebook's internal systems are down. DNS issues that affect the website don't hinder employees from entering buildings.

* * *

Update (1448ET): It's been several hours, and Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, and Facebook Messenger, are still down. According to internet researchers, Facebook appears to be dealing with a Domain Name System (DNS) issue.

facebook outage

 Internet security researcher Brian Krebs tweeted:

Confirmed: The DNS records that tell systems how to find Facebook.com or Instagram.com got withdrawn this morning from the global routing tables. Can you imagine working at FB right now, when your email no longer works & all your internal FB-based tools fail?

To be more precise (and Geek Factor 5) the BGP routes serving Facebook's authoritative DNS were withdrawn, rendering all Facebook domains inaccessible. That's per @DougMadory , who knows a few things about BGP/DNS.

Searching for Facebook's DNS records comes up empty-handed.

dns

NBC News' Kevin Collier called the DNS issues at Facebook "really bad."

 There's even a ripple effect across the internet.

 Meanwhile, everyone on Twitter…

* * *

Downdector reports that Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, and Facebook Messenger are experiencing issues and /or outages worldwide. The outage comes just before a Facebook whistleblower is set to testify before Congress on Tuesday.

unnamed_52

Users began to report issues with the social media platform around 1120 ET.

snaggit

Facebook users report the website won't load with an error message that reads:

"Sorry, something went wrong. We're working on it and we'll get it fixed as soon as we can."

fbook

 Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone acknowledged on Twitter that "some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products."

 The timing of the widespread outages comes as a Facebook whistleblower will be testifying before Congress on Tuesday. The whistleblower appeared on "60 Minutes" Sunday, detailing the tech company's mission to put profit before doing "what was good for the public," including clamping down on hate speech.

Shares of the tech company slid 6% by early afternoon, tumbling not just on the whistleblower but also the global outage.

unnamed-1_8

 Facebook users took to Twitter to complain about the outages:

… and there's this:

Does anyone else think this Facebook outage is timed perfectly if they want to clean house in the face of the whistleblower’s interview so that even more dirt isn’t found?

— Tim Palomo (@timpalomo1) October 4, 2021

Twitter user Chad Loder tweeted: "someone nuked the DNS A and AAA records for Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp."

2021-10-04-1_0

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey responds to Loder's tweet and asks "how much?"

 Let the conspiracy theorists run wild with today's events:

"Facebook is down because it was trending for a whistleblower testifying before congress today. Now they are trending for being down. Clever PR stunt," said one Twitter user.

On the bright side, with a broad part of social media platforms down today, maybe people will get back to work and boost global productivity since the outage is broad. 

 

