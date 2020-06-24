Phil Davis - The Progressive Investor
Disney Delays Reopening Of American Theme Parks

camsmanalo

Courtesy of ZeroHedge

After announcing earlier this month that it would triumphantly reopen Disneyland Resort and Disney California Adventure Park, pending approval from state and local government, on July 17, Disney has taken a step back due to the renewed outbreaks in California and Florida and decided to delay the reopenings of its American theme parks.Indeed, the company announced Wednesday that the state approvals needed to reopen likely wouldn't arrive in time for its July 17 target date.

disner

Disney's "Park News" twitter account shared more information on the company's plans.

According to the statement, a new reopening date will be announced "once we have a clearer understanding of when guidelines will be released."

However, Disney's "Downtown Disney", which includes restaurants and retail shops, will still reopen on July 9 as planned.

Josh D'Amaro, the Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, wrote in a blog post on June 10 that the company was "purposefully taking baby steps during this very intentional phased approach."

Those steps included introducing a reservation system that will require all guests, including annual passholders, to reserve their park entry in advance, as well as putting a pin in all displays that draw crowds, like fireworks displays, parades etc.

Notably, the company in its statement assured its customers that, if left to its own devices, the company would reopen the parks, but it emphasized that local governments had to hit the breaks.

It highlights the intense financial pressure facing the company.

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 06-24-2020

It's time for a brand new stock and options trading and strategy webinar, with Phil Davis of www.PhilStockWorld.com! States reopening, infections rising and we're testing the bounce lines (again). Our hedging strategies are doing their job.

camsmanalo

3,000 Thursday – Holding the Line on the S&P 500 While Infections Rise and Rise

We shorted the S&P 500, as noted in yesterday's Live Trading Webinar, right at our 3,135 line on the last cross and this morning we got stopped out after almost testing the 3,000 line and we've been over and under our line since and the next time we test it, we're going to short it again.

clarisezoleta

COVID-19 will turn the state pension problem into a fiscal crisis

The uncertainty regarding future benefits and how their money was invested was now shifted to the employee. So if your plan’s investments did well, you would get a higher payment than if the investments did poorly.

camsmanalo

How fake accounts constantly manipulate what you see on social media – and what you can do about it

Trolls often don’t care about the issues as much as they care about creating division and distrust.

camsmanalo

Your emotions are the new hot commodity – and there’s an app for that

Since mood tracking apps are designed to direct us solely toward happiness, will we be prevented from understanding and engaging with the true complexity of our emotions?

camsmanalo

Can people spread the coronavirus if they don’t have symptoms? 5 questions answered about asymptomatic COVID-19

How many people are asymptomatic and how are they spreading the coronavirus?

camsmanalo

Wobbly Wednesday – Virus Surge Worries Markets

Will we even make it to November so we can choose 4 more years of this nightmare? 121,225 Americans are dead out of 477,807 worldwide – only Brazil is close to us with 52,645 dead in their country – clearly not as "great" as ours has been made.

clarisezoleta

onestopsolution

President Trump revives J. Edgar Hoover’s tyrannical playbook

Hoover used animal metaphors to attack his enemies, something Trump deploys frequently to belittle his critics.

camsmanalo

Testy Tuesday – S&P 3,135 Yet Again

Things are looking good so far because those 30M unemployed people are still getting their $600 WEEKLY bonus checks ($18Bn/week, $72Bn/month) and those will last until July 31st and that has kept the economy from totally collapsing and has kept Consumer Spending at reasonable levels at the Bottom 25% of wage earners are now outspending the Top 25% relative to where they were before the crisis.

clarisezoleta

Journalists believe news and opinion are separate, but readers can’t tell the difference

The op-ed page of a print newspaper typically includes the newspaper’s opinion columnists. These are employees of the paper who write regularly.

camsmanalo