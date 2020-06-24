Disney Delays Reopening Of American Theme Parks

Courtesy of ZeroHedge

After announcing earlier this month that it would triumphantly reopen Disneyland Resort and Disney California Adventure Park, pending approval from state and local government, on July 17, Disney has taken a step back due to the renewed outbreaks in California and Florida and decided to delay the reopenings of its American theme parks.Indeed, the company announced Wednesday that the state approvals needed to reopen likely wouldn't arrive in time for its July 17 target date.

Disney's "Park News" twitter account shared more information on the company's plans.

According to the statement, a new reopening date will be announced "once we have a clearer understanding of when guidelines will be released."

However, Disney's "Downtown Disney", which includes restaurants and retail shops, will still reopen on July 9 as planned.

Josh D'Amaro, the Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, wrote in a blog post on June 10 that the company was "purposefully taking baby steps during this very intentional phased approach."

Those steps included introducing a reservation system that will require all guests, including annual passholders, to reserve their park entry in advance, as well as putting a pin in all displays that draw crowds, like fireworks displays, parades etc.

Notably, the company in its statement assured its customers that, if left to its own devices, the company would reopen the parks, but it emphasized that local governments had to hit the breaks.

It highlights the intense financial pressure facing the company.