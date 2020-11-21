TheStreet
HomeMoneyTalkStocks/OptionsCurrent EventsAsk Us
Search

COVID-19 vaccines were developed in record time – but are these game-changers safe?

clarisezoleta

Courtesy of William Petri, University of Virginia

There are now two COVID-19 vaccines that, at least according to preliminary reports, appear to be 94.5% and 95% effective. Both were developed in a record-breaking 11 months or so.

I am an infectious diseases specialist and professor at the University of Virginia. I care for patients with COVID-19 and am conducting the local site for a phase 3 clinical trial of Regeneron’s antibody cocktail as a tool to prevent household transmission of COVID-19. I’m also conducting research on how dysregulation of the immune system during SARS-CoV-2 infection causes lung damage.

Despite the vaccines’ relatively rapid development, the normal safety testing protocols are still in place.

How long does most vaccine development take?

Vaccines typically take at least a decade to develop, test and manufacture. Both the chickenpox vaccine and FluMist, which protects against several strains of the influenza virus, took 28 years to develop. It took 15 years to develop a vaccine for human papilloma virus, which can cause six kinds of cancer. It also took 15 years to develop a vaccine for rotavirus, which commonly causes severe, watery diarrhea. It took Jonas Salk six years to develop and test the first polio vaccine, starting with the isolation of the virus.

The Pfizer-BioNTech and the Moderna COVID-19 messenger RNA vaccines, by contrast, have been developed in less than a year. That’s a game-changer.

How was this vaccine developed so quickly?

The mRNA vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna are faster to develop as they do not require companies to produce protein or weakened pathogen for the vaccine.

file-20201119-21-gdqun0
The spike proteins (red) on the surface of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, are essential for infecting human cells. Viktoriia Ilina/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Traditional vaccines typically use a weakened version of the pathogen or a protein piece of it, but because these are grown in eggs or cells, developing and manufacturing vaccines takes a long time. By contrast, by using just the genetic material that makes the Spike glycoprotein – the protein on the surface of the coronavirus that is essential for infecting human cells – the design and manufacture of the vaccine is simplified.

The genetic material mRNA is easy to make in a laboratory. Manufacturing an mRNA vaccine rather than a protein vaccine can save months, if not years.

Another factor that accelerated vaccine development was the swift and efficient recruitment of patients for clinical trials.

How is safety assured when vaccine development is so fast?

Safety is the first and foremost goal for a vaccine.

In my opinion, safety is not compromised by the speed of vaccine development and emergency use authorization. The reason that vaccines may be approved so quickly is that the large clinical trials to assess vaccine efficacy and safety are happening at the same time as the large-scale manufacturing preparation, funded by the federal government’s Operation Warp Speed program.

Typically, large-scale manufacturing begins only once the vaccine has been tested in clinical trials. In the case of COVID-19, the U.S. government wanted to be ready to begin distributing the vaccine the moment the results of the phase 3 trials were known and the safety data had been analyzed.

To this end, the pharmaceutical companies launched at-risk manufacturing – which means that the manufactured vaccine doses would be thrown away if the vaccine was ineffective or unsafe – during the FDA-mandated two-month safety waiting period.

The upside is that if the vaccine is safe and effective, it can be distributed immediately, and vaccination can begin.

Are these vaccines riskier than others?

No mRNA vaccines have been approved before because it is relatively new technology.

But these mRNA vaccines appear safe and no riskier than other tried and tested ones, like the childhood measles vaccine. To date, no significant side effects have been reported in the interim phase 3 studies of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

Side effects that have been reported are minor things that one would expect with any vaccine, including soreness at the site of injection and transient fatigue, muscle or joint aches.

How will EUA work?

EUA stands for emergency use authorization.

Under EUA, the FDA is requiring that a COVID-19 vaccine be at least 50% effective at preventing symptomatic illness.

It is also requiring a median of two months of follow-up after completion of the vaccination for half of the vaccine recipients (for most of the vaccines this is two doses). This two-month period is to allow detection of an adverse event from the vaccine.

William Petri, Professor of Medicine, University of Virginia

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Comments

Current Events

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Philstockworld November Portfolio Review

$1,486,878! Although that's down a bit from our October Portfolio Review, that's only because we cashed out the old Short-Term Portfolio back on October 28th and we didn't carry the gains forward due to a discrepancy arising from the Tesla (TSLA) split so we reset the STP to $200,000 from $620,909 so really, we've made incredible gains in the last month as the LTP was only $974,283 on the day we re-set – as we got heavily bullish during that mini-crash.

clarisezoleta

Why Trump’s election fraud claims aren’t showing up in his lawsuits challenging the results

Trump’s lawyers are constrained in what they can assert by three major restrictions that apply to lawyers...

camsmanalo

Fragile Thursday – Market Reminds Us How Quickly it can Fall

Wheeee, that was fun! Especially if you took our advice and shorted the Nasdaq at 12,000 yesterday as we got a lovely 50-point drop twice, followed by a 100-point drop during the day and, eventually, we hit our target at 11,800 at 4am but we were happy to take 11,850 off the table before going to bed – still good for gains of $3,000 per contract – you're welcome!

clarisezoleta

The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 11-18-2020

Replay of this week's webinar from 11/18/2020

camsmanalo

Phil Davis trade ideas: Barrick and Pfizer

https://www.philstockworld.com/2020/11/19/moneytalk-phil-davis-new-moneytalk-portfolio-tracker/

ileneca

Phil Davis trading ideas (July 17, 2020)

https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/video/phil-davis-trading-ideas~1978963)

ileneca

How mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna work, why they’re a breakthrough and why they need to be kept so cold

As the weather cools, the number of infections of the COVID-19 pandemic are rising sharply. Hamstrung by pandemic fatigue, economic constraints and political discord, public health officials have struggled to control the surging pandemic. But now, a rush of interim analyses from pharmaceutical companies Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech have spurred optimism that a novel type of vaccine made from messenger RNA, known as mRNA, can offer high levels of protection by preventing COVID-19 among people who are vaccinated.

clarisezoleta

Why Worry Wednesday? Short-Term Portfolio Review

Trump is determined to go out with a bang so he can blame any market crash on Biden and all the stops are being pulled out to keep things afloat. The Nasdaq was at 5,000 when Trump took office and now were up at 12,000 (up 140% in 4 years) but it's a great short this morning (/NQ) at the 12,000 line as Apple (AAPL) just announced they will be cutting App Store fees by 50% (to 15%) for most developers.

clarisezoleta

CBD sales are soaring, but evidence is still slim that the cannabis derivative makes a difference for anxiety or pain

Neuroimaging studies in humans show that CBD can reduce activity in the amygdala and anterior cingulate cortex, brain regions associated with stress and anxiety. Yet more research must take place before we can be certain.

camsmanalo

Tesla Tuesday – Musk Makes the S&P 500 and our Long-Term Portfolio Review

The stock is taking off like a Space X rocket in Futures trading, up about 15% and boy am I glad we stopped shorting them! Of course, now they are going to make a tempting short again as $500 is clearly ridiculous as that's about a $500Bn valuation for a car company with $25Bn in sales and about $2Bn in profits so call it 250x earnings back at the highs.

clarisezoleta