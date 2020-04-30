Phil Davis - The Progressive Investor
COVID-19 is a dress rehearsal for entrepreneurial approaches to climate change

clarisezoleta

Courtesy of Jeffrey York, University of Colorado Boulder

As the U.S. struggles to control the COVID-19 pandemic, some experts have suggested that we can learn something about how to address climate change from this crisis.

Climate and social policy experts are recommending green stimulus packages to restart the economy. As a professor of sustainability and entrepreneurship, I see COVID-19 bringing the predicted future human health implications of climate change to horrifying life. Like COVID-19, climate change could increase respiratory illness and strain infrastructure.

However, just as with COVID-19, entrepreneurship can offer solutions to these challenges.

Searching for a solution

Saving small businesses is a central part of recovering from the pandemic. At the same time, entrepreneurs are innovating to preserve their business and help address the challenges of COVID-19.

The same thing is already happening with climate change. When entrepreneurs offer solutions that create simultaneous ecological and economic benefits, it is called “environmental entrepreneurship.” My research shows that such entrepreneurship happens in three ways.

First, successful environmental entrepreneurs tend to see themselves as both environmentalists and businesspeople. Because of this, they often recruit investors, employees and customers from a broader group than traditional startups. Some offer a hope of reducing carbon emissions through new technologies. Others are small business heroes, creating jobs and building new industries.

Second, environmental entrepreneurs are attuned to different signals than large firms are.

While they are encouraged by environmentalist beliefs, we have also found that the importance of family can predict the number of environmental entrepreneurs in a state. Our research shows that solar energy companies are more likely to form in states that value not only the environment, but also family relationships.

Further, while large firms tend to respond to government-driven policy and economic indicators, environmental entrepreneurs respond to more subtle signals, such as local values. In the green building industry, environmental entrepreneurs ignore economic indicators, but are encouraged by local beliefs and activism. In short, they move first, taking on risk before the evidence is in.

Third, environmental entrepreneurs make a difference. We looked at the effect of various policies, activism and business practices on the adoption of new technologies like green building and renewable energy. We then divided the U.S. into more politically conservative and liberal regions to see whether policies, activism or business practices mattered more under different norms.

We found that the only consistent factor that increased green building adoption in both types of political environments was the number of environmental entrepreneurs. These findings suggest that when a critical mass of entrepreneurship occurs, the political divide on climate change fades away, and we see a rapid uptick in adoption of environmentally beneficial practices.

file-20200428-110742-7dtn3i
Solar entrepreneurship thrives in states that value the environment and families. AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

Climate conclusions

A variety of proposals before Congress would encourage a green recovery by focusing on policy to simultaneously address climate change and the recession, but these plans will likely become mired in the political debate that entangled the Green New Deal.

Here’s what I’d suggest. Laser-focus on the creation of new small businesses as a way to rebuild, offering consulting, technical training and tax incentives.

By focusing on new ventures, those on both sides of the political aisle can rebuild an economy focused on long-term environmental sustainability and economic stability.

[Insight, in your inbox each day. You can get it with The Conversation’s email newsletter.]

Jeffrey York, Associate Professor of Strategy and Entrepreneurship, University of Colorado Boulder

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Netflix has capitalized on social isolation, but will its success continue in a post-coronavirus world?

The coronavirus pandemic has been good business for Netflix: the video streaming service has added more than 15 million new subscribers so far this year. From an investing perspective, Netflix always surprises. Either the company’s quarterly results turn out to disappoint or amaze — rarely do they stay within expectations.

clarisezoleta

Faltering Thursday – Wrapping up the Best Month Since 1974

The BEST month! That's right, speaking of cognative dissonance, while you were locked up (Trump did promise he'd do that) for the month, the Stock Market had it's best month in almost 50 years, now up 34% from our March 23rd lows.

clarisezoleta

Which Way Wednesday – Virtual Fed Meeting Edition

Will Powell be wearing pants? That is the burning question on everyone's mind as the Chairman of the Federal Reserve will be zooming in his address to the nation at 2:30 this afternoon.

clarisezoleta

Terrific Tuesday – Talk of Another $2.2 Trillion Stimulus, Re-Opening Boosts Market

Cognative Dissonance. That's the mental state experienced by an individual who holds two or more contradictory beliefs, ideas, or values at the same time.

clarisezoleta

Monday Morning Math Notes – Looking Ahead in a Viral Market

Should we stay or should we go? THAT is the question I've been pondering this weekend as we've had an excellent run in the markets off the bottom and all of our Member Portfolios, except the Dividend Portfolio, are back in the black and we should be THRILLED, in this kind of market

clarisezoleta

Lethargic global response to COVID-19: How the human brain’s failure to assess abstract threats cost us dearly

Times of deep crisis offer the opportunity for new kinds of conversations.

camsmanalo

The coronavirus is changing how we work – possibly permanently

Nearly a million people in Canada have already applied for employment insurance, and analysts are predicting that coronavirus-related jobless claims in the United States could exceed three million. Job loss is only one of the many effects of COVID-19 on work and workers.

clarisezoleta

Small Business Bailout Demand So High, SBA Portal Crashes 4 Minutes After Second Round Launch

The SBA notified lenders on Sunday that it would pace the rate of applications into its E-Tran system, meaning that all lenders should be able to submit at the same rate.

camsmanalo

Coronavirus bailouts will cost taxpayers hundreds of billions of dollars – unlike past corporate rescues that actually made money for the US Treasury

Congress, concerned with the loss of at least 25,000 jobs if Lockheed went bankrupt, provided Lockheed with a lifeline in the form of loan guarantees.

camsmanalo

Drug-resistant superbugs: A global threat intensified by the fight against coronavirus

With the world’s attention on COVID-19, I believe that now is the time to talk about another pandemic that’s been happening right under our noses: antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

clarisezoleta