TheStreet
HomeMoneyTalkStocks/OptionsCurrent EventsAsk Us
Search

Colleges and the Thanksgiving COVID-19 risk: Fauci’s right – holiday plans may have to change

clarisezoleta

Courtesy of Walter Thomas Casey II, Texas A&M University-Texarkana; Marcia G. Ory, Texas A&M University, and Rebecca S.B. Fischer, Texas A&M University

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, warned this week that families may need to change their Thanksgiving plans to keep everyone safe from the coronavirus. The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Robert Redfield, expressed similar concerns in a call with governors.

There has been an alarming increase in COVID-19 cases in most states in recent weeks, and we have seen cases rise in college towns in particular. Colder weather means more activities are moving indoors, where the virus can circulate. And people who have been socially isolated for months feel desperate for connection.

As the holidays approach, one important question is what impact sending college students home for Thanksgiving will have on their home communities.

The Public Health Response Team at Texas A&M University, which the three of us serve on, has been documenting COVID-19 trends in Texas for the past six months and forecasting disease spread and the impacts on hospitals. With new cases ticking upward, we have been concerned about what the holidays will bring.

Capture3

Dual hot spots

In Texas, the most densely populated counties have a higher proportion of documented SARS-CoV-2 infections, and they contain a majority of the state’s colleges and universities. The intersection of these features creates challenges for controlling COVID-19.

Many of these counties were already COVID-19 hot spots before students returned for the fall semester. In more crowded communities, the chance of random exposure to someone with COVID-19 is a lot less random and a lot more certain.

Reopening the campuses brought in an age demographic known to harbor the virus but often with only mild symptoms or no symptoms at all. This facilitated covert spread of the virus. Nationwide, many universities reported a surge in cases shortly after students returned in the fall, and some had to stop in-person classes and shift back to online learning when those cases got out of control.

Soon, these students will be returning to their families around the country for the holidays, and bringing with them the possibility of a souvenir no one wants – COVID-19.

Untitled1

Cause for concern

It’s not just campus activities that raise concerns. It’s also what students do when they aren’t in class, including going to bars and attending off-campus parties.

In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott recently relaxed the minimal restrictions for bars, allowing them to open at 50% capacity. This likely means that bars – chafing from being treated differently from other places where people gather in groups – will be rarin’ to go. With young adults, the likelihood of failing to remain vigilant about social distancing, mask-wearing and other precautions is already a concern. Such risky behaviors would compound the risk factors, facilitating extra opportunities for the virus to spread.

We hypothesize that factors such as college drinking, peer and social pressure to act as if everything is normal, as well as seasonal changes that make outdoor eating and drinking less feasible, will increase the likelihood of exposure to the coronavirus and subsequent infection.

As these young adults return home, some will probably have signs of mild illness. Some may have no discernible symptoms but will still be infectious. They could introduce the virus to communities that have had few infections so far and to the friends and family, including vulnerable parents and grandparents, they have been eager to reconnect with.

file-20201016-21-qpqlr2
College campuses bring a lot of people together in close proximity, increasing the risk of getting and spreading COVID-19. David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

While we have been studying the dynamics of COVID-19’s spread in Texas specifically, many other states with large college populations face the same combination of factors, with potentially infectious young adults heading home.

So what can be done now?

First, university and town officials can prepare for these upcoming risks. Efforts to contain and mitigate the spread of SARS-CoV-2 on campuses and in surrounding communities are as important as ever.

Some campuses are planning to end the semester at Thanksgiving break or shift to online classes for the final weeks to avoid additional travel that could spread the virus. Others have implemented rigorous testing and contact tracing programs to help stop the spread.

[Research into coronavirus and other news from science Subscribe to The Conversation’s new science newsletter.]

Second, everyone needs to take COVID-19 public health preventive practices seriously. That means avoiding large gatherings – and even smaller ones when new people are involved – wearing face masks, and following the recommended physical distancing guidelines. When going to bars or restaurants, be aware of how well the customers and the businesses take precautions.

Third, everyone should realize the upcoming holiday season will be different from those in years past. Students whose semester won’t end until December should consider avoiding travel until the end of the year – or, if they are traveling earlier, to do it safely. One strategy is to get tested before heading home and again before returning. If you aren’t able to visit your grandparents and other family members in person, you can find remote ways to still connect, such as phone calls or video chats.

We wish everyone a good and safe holiday season – keeping yourself and others safe will mean knowing what the risks are and proactively taking steps to ensure many more happy family holidays to come.

Walter Thomas Casey II, Associate Professor of Political Science, Texas A&M University-Texarkana; Marcia G. Ory, Regents and Distinguished Professor of Environmental and Occupational Health, Texas A&M University, and Rebecca S.B. Fischer, Assistant Professor of Epidemiology, Texas A&M University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Comments

Current Events

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Exposure to man-made chemicals influences genes controlling aging, immune system and metabolism

In 2020 the number of registered chemicals reached 167 million. Every day people are exposed to them through food, water, contaminated air, drugs, cosmetics and other man-made substances. Less than 1% of these chemicals were tested for toxicity, and those that were tested demonstrate ability to disrupt almost every biological process in our body. Can we infer how cumulative exposures shape our health?

clarisezoleta

The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 10-14-2020

Replay and Blooper Reel of this week's webinar.

camsmanalo

Fallback Thursday – Reality Hits the Markets

Wheeee, down we go! In yesterday's Live Trading Webinar we discussed the merits of shorting Oil (/CL) Futures at the $41 mark. We had already made a quick $500 shorting oil in our Live Member Chat Room early yesterday morning (and it was in our Top Trade Alert) but we're not sy about betting on the same horse twice and at 4:26 I said to our Members

clarisezoleta

Wednesday Worries – 25% of Small Businesses are Closed

In this excellent but disturbing graphic by Visual Capitalist, major cities are averaging 30% drops in small business activity with San Francisco HALF closed and New Oreleans not far behind. When you break it down to liesure and hospitality businesses, it's a devastating 65% and 72% in those cities and even Washington, DC has 55% of their L&H sector closed among 37% of all small businesses still shut down.

clarisezoleta

Will it be a ‘V’ or a ‘K’? The many shapes of recessions and recoveries

The “V-shaped” recovery is deemed the best-case scenario. In a recession with a V shape, the decline is rapid, but so is the recovery.

camsmanalo

Can we actually learn to live with coronavirus? Not until we have a vaccine

It would be remarkable if we could achieve natural immunity without a vaccine as this has never happened before.

camsmanalo

Toppy Tuesday – $2Tn Stimulus Talks Buys Us a Trip back to the Highs

Here we are again! After incredible gains yesterday, we're back to the highs on the Dow, Nasdaq and S&P 500 and we're waiting for the Russell to come back to 1,700 (now 1,636) but even the NYSE has joined the party at 13,324 and things could not be greater in America, could they?

clarisezoleta

‘What do you mean, it was a false positive?’ Making sense of COVID-19 tests and terminology

False negative test results are even more dangerous, as people may think it is safe and appropriate for them to engage in social activities.

camsmanalo

Political leaders’ attitudes toward COVID-19 risk are highly infectious in a polarized nation – just like climate change denial

If the leader does not strictly follow rules on wearing masks and social distancing, the supporters are more than likely to follow suit.

camsmanalo

The Week Ahead – S&P 3,500 and Nasdaq 12,000 in Play

3 weeks and one day from now we will have an election and the markets could not be happier. That's not good news for the soon to be ex-President as Joe Biden has the biggest lead three weeks before an election than any candidate since 1936, with a 55% to 43% margin among likely voters – even the Fox News poll has Biden leading by more than 10 points.

clarisezoleta