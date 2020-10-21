TheStreet
HomeMoneyTalkStocks/OptionsCurrent EventsAsk Us
Search

China makes it incredibly hard for foreign businesses to operate – but they stay because the money is just too good

clarisezoleta

Courtesy of Amitrajeet A. Batabyal, Rochester Institute of Technology

Doing business in China can be a difficult and contentious proposition for companies in many countries. Yet even with charges of intellectual property theft, forced partnerships and tight restrictions on doing business, China continues to attract foreign capital. Why do businesses want to invest in China when there are so many other “business-friendly” countries and financial markets that support foreign investment?

The United States has accused China of stealing the intellectual property of American firms, theft that is estimated at US$600 billion annually. As a precondition for doing business in China, American and other firms may be subjected to the forced transfer of their technology. In addition, regulations can require foreign investors to partner and set up a joint venture with a Chinese firm before they can do business in China.

file-20201005-16-t1pmhg
The Chinese premier delivers the government work report at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, Pool

In 2001, after becoming a member of the World Trade Organization, China promised to open up its banking, telecommunications and electronic payment processing sectors. But action in these areas has been nonexistent or, at best, half-hearted. The Chinese telecommunications industry, for example, remains under government control, and the government has barred Facebook and Google from offering their services in China.

What’s in it for investors

Doing Business 2020, a publication of the World Bank, ranks China – in terms of the availability of credit and the ease and magnitude of tax payments – 80th and 105th, respectively, out of 190 nations in the world. Using 10 other indicators, such as protection offered to minority investors, registering property and enforcing contracts, China ranks 31st out of 190 nations in the world for the overall ease of doing business. By contrast, the U.S. ranks 6th out of 190, according to the same report.

In addition, doing business in China can be politically risky. Negotiations with the Communist-led government can be difficult; it has a political system with a reputation for a lack of transparency and intolerance for dissent. The nation has significant rules about the inflows and outflows of capital that can change without public notice. Corruption is pervasive in China, which hurts foreign investors like the United States.

file-20201005-18-rwrwrg
BMW executives in Beijing at the unveiling of new electric luxury cars at the Auto China 2020 show. AP Photo/Ng Han Guan

Despite these negative business conditions, according to the 2020 World Investment Report, in 2018 and 2019 China attracted a staggering $138 billion and $141 billion in foreign investment, respectively. Focusing on just 2019, this massive foreign investment into China exceeds the GDPs of entire nations such as Kuwait – $137 billion; Kenya – $98 billion; and Venezuela – $70 billion. In 2019, China was the world’s second largest recipient of foreign investment, second only to the United States.

Countries that play by the rules

Despite being relatively business-unfriendly, if the world’s 31st ranked nation can attract such large amounts of foreign investment, surely the world’s first ranked nation must be doing as well as China, if not better. But New Zealand, ranked first in the world for its business-friendly climate, doesn’t come close to China in terms of foreign investment.

On the two metrics – credit availability, which measures how easy it is to obtain credit; and tax payments, which measure the straightforwardness and the magnitude of tax payments made to the country where business is being done – New Zealand ranks 1st and 9th in the world. And for overall ease of doing business, by contrast to China’s 31st rank, New Zealand ranks first in the world.

Despite that honor, in 2018 and 2019 New Zealand attracted only $1.95 billion and $5.43 billion, respectively, in foreign investment. In other words, in 2018 and 2019, China attracted 71 times and 26 times more foreign investment than New Zealand, even though New Zealand is considered a stable democracy with a lower political risk than other forms of government and the least corrupt nation in the world. What explains this vast disparity in foreign investment?

The simple math of making a profit

The size of a national market – or scale – matters greatly for business. The more consumers that a market comprises, the more products have the potential to be sold. In 2019, China’s population was about 1.4 billion, as compared to New Zealand’s population of about 4.8 million. In addition, when measured by gross domestic product, the Chinese economy is the second largest in the world, as compared to New Zealand’s economy, which ranks 51st. Whether the issue is viewed in terms of the sheer number of consumers or the total size of the “economic pie” that is GDP, the Chinese economy overshadows the New Zealand economy.

This enormous disparity in size or scale matters. Even though China is a significantly less friendly place in which to do business relative to New Zealand, it still makes sense for American and other multinational firms to invest in China.

From the standpoint of financial gain, consider the profits of a firm that invests in China. The markup is the difference between the price a firm charges for a product and the cost of producing an additional unit of the product. Profit, then, is simply the markup multiplied by the number of products that can be sold. The larger the market, the more product can be sold. More sales translate into more profit. This explains why firms throughout the world are prepared to tolerate questionable Chinese business practices and still invest in China.

file-20201005-18-n5btwm
A money exchange shop decorated with different banknotes in a business district of Hong Kong. AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File

One example of doing business in China, despite the many constraints, comes from Hollywood. Disney produced “Mulan,” a $200 million live-action film that took more than five years to make. Disney shot a large portion of the film in New Zealand with the intention of releasing it in China, primarily to gain access to that vast market and to maximize profits. Disney bowed to many Chinese demands to ensure that “Mulan” could be released in China without objections from Chinese officials.

Disney’s relationship and concessions to China are an example of why so many foreign investors continue to pursue business in China – profit. Despite the institutional restrictions on investment, with access to more than 1.3 billion people, many of them potential consumers, and a flourishing GDP, China represents a global market opportunity that multinational companies around the world continue to exploit.

[You’re smart and curious about the world. So are The Conversation’s authors and editors. You can read us daily by subscribing to our newsletter.]

Amitrajeet A. Batabyal, Arthur J. Gosnell Professor of Economics, Rochester Institute of Technology

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Comments

Current Events

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Disney’s pivot to streaming is a sign of severe COVID economic crisis still to come

Disney has announced a significant restructuring of its media and entertainment business, boldly placing most of its growth ambitions and investments into its recently launched streaming service, Disney+. The 97-year-old media conglomerate is now more like Netflix than ever before.

clarisezoleta

Which Way Wednesday – Stimulus Hopes Hold off Disaster (so far)

We are flirting with disaster at the 3,420 line but, so far, it's holding up on endless promises of endless stimulus – currently over 10% of our GDP ($2Tn) is on the table to be pumped into our economy in the last 2 months of the year – just like we did in Q2 and that gave us a 20% pop in the S&P, from 3,000 in late June to 3,600 at the end of August. The question now is, can $2,000,000,000,000 give the markets another 20% boost or is it only enough to fill the hole that's been blown in this economy by the Covid Crisis?

clarisezoleta

Tipping Point Tuesday – Schrodinger’s Stimulus Moves the Market

The President held another super-spreader event in Arizona yesterday and he has threatened to hold one every day up to the elecion until every last Republican is infected with the corona virus. It is possible that Trump, a long-time Democrat until he decided to run for President, may have always had the goal of destroying ther GOP, who now fact humiliating defeat under his "leadership", a complete loss of power and now, even a loss of population as Covid-19 is spreading through the red states like a California fire.

clarisezoleta

Coronavirus reinfection cases: what we know so far – and the vital missing clues

As President Trump claims that he is immune to COVID-19 and isolated reports emerge of reinfection, what is the truth about immunity to COVID-19? To date, there have been six published cases of COVID-19 reinfection, with various other unverified accounts from around the world. Although this is a comparably small fraction of the millions of people known to have been infected, should we be concerned? To unpick this puzzle, we must first consider what we mean by immunity.

clarisezoleta

The Week Ahead – Election Looms Large

clarisezoleta

Colleges and the Thanksgiving COVID-19 risk: Fauci’s right – holiday plans may have to change

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, warned this week that families may need to change their Thanksgiving plans to keep everyone safe from the coronavirus. The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Robert Redfield, expressed similar concerns in a call with governors.

clarisezoleta

Exposure to man-made chemicals influences genes controlling aging, immune system and metabolism

In 2020 the number of registered chemicals reached 167 million. Every day people are exposed to them through food, water, contaminated air, drugs, cosmetics and other man-made substances. Less than 1% of these chemicals were tested for toxicity, and those that were tested demonstrate ability to disrupt almost every biological process in our body. Can we infer how cumulative exposures shape our health?

clarisezoleta

The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 10-14-2020

Replay and Blooper Reel of this week's webinar.

camsmanalo

Fallback Thursday – Reality Hits the Markets

Wheeee, down we go! In yesterday's Live Trading Webinar we discussed the merits of shorting Oil (/CL) Futures at the $41 mark. We had already made a quick $500 shorting oil in our Live Member Chat Room early yesterday morning (and it was in our Top Trade Alert) but we're not sy about betting on the same horse twice and at 4:26 I said to our Members

clarisezoleta

Wednesday Worries – 25% of Small Businesses are Closed

In this excellent but disturbing graphic by Visual Capitalist, major cities are averaging 30% drops in small business activity with San Francisco HALF closed and New Oreleans not far behind. When you break it down to liesure and hospitality businesses, it's a devastating 65% and 72% in those cities and even Washington, DC has 55% of their L&H sector closed among 37% of all small businesses still shut down.

clarisezoleta