TheStreet
HomeMoneyTalkStocks/OptionsCurrent EventsAsk Us
Search

Bitcoin’s rebound: 3 reasons this bubble may not burst

clarisezoleta

Courtesy of Jason Potts, RMIT University and Ellie Rennie, RMIT University

Bitcoin is back.

Three years after the bubble that inflated its value from US$5,000 to US$20,000 in less than three months burst in spectacular fashion, plunging more than 80%, the cryptocurrency is again on the verge of a record high.

In recent days it has been trading above US$19,000, up from US$10,000 in October and US$5,900 in March. The price of Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market value, has also surged over the past few months, up from less than US$250 in July to about US$600.

There are wild reports that by the end of 2021 Bitcoin could surge to US$100,000, or even US$318,000.

file-20201203-19-1dwueag

Cryptocurrency markets are notoriously volatile, so perhaps by the time you read this the value might have gone up. Or down again.

So what is going on? Is this another speculative bubble, fuelled by the “greater fool theory”?

Not necessarily. Unlike the 2017 bubble – when there was a lot of noise and excitement based on not very much actual mainstream adoption – there’s more substance to cryptocurrency price rises this time.

Indicative of the change is the stance of JPMorgan Chase, the largest bank in the US. In October analysts at the bank’s global asset management arm tipped a “doubling or tripling” in Bitcoin’s price.

Clearly something has changed, because back in September 2017 the bank’s chief executive, Jamie Dimon, called the cryptocurrency a “fraud” and “worse than tulip bulbs”, and said he would fire any employee trading it for being “stupid”.

Three basic trends can be discerned behind this change of heart.

1. Digital money is coming

First, there is the economic impact of COVID-19 and governments pumping massive amounts of money into economies. With investments such as property, savings and bonds less attractive, investors have been looking to assets with better prospects.

Money has been flooding towards traditional “safe-haven” assets such as gold as well as stocks aligned with the digital economy. Among the most favoured stocks: Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Etsy, PayPal and Zoom. Bitcoin offers aspects of both.

The dramatic increase in online shopping and cashless payments due to COVID-19 has also accelerated interest in digital money.

Central banks – including the US Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, Bank of Japan, Swiss National Bank and the Bank of England – are pushing ahead to develop their own digital currencies (known as “central bank digital currencies” or CBDCs). Leading the pack is the People’s Bank of China, which is piloting a digital renminbi.

Cryptocurrencies are also becoming more usable through so-called “stablecoins” with values pegged to central bank currencies (the US dollar and the like) as well as improved wallets making it easier to swap tokens.

There are indications these trends will converge. China’s Digital Currency Electronic Payments system will have some level of support for Ethereum applications. Paypal already allows US users to buy Bitcoin through their Paypal accounts, and will enable Paypal payments with Bitcoin next year.

2. The technology is maturing

Second, the technology that supports cryptocurrencies is maturing.

One of the biggest problems for cryptocurrencies becoming mainstream is the sheer amount of energy-intensive computing processes required to make transactions secure (which is important as you don’t want the same token spent twice). The carbon emissions from Bitcoin mining have been estimated as more than that of a country such as Sri Lanka.

Ethereum has embarked on a major technical upgrade (called Eth2) transitioning the blockchain to a “proof-of-stake” mechanism that does away with energy-intensive computing processes. This should allay concerns of those holding back on environmental grounds and allow it to scale up.

Whole new layers are also being developed that will allow blockchain technologies to be used in financial markets. The latest is decentralised finance (known as defi), using blockchain to build completely digital and automated financial markets. These include decentralised exchanges and derivatives trading without traditional intermediaries such as stock markets or banks. This is only possible using blockchain infrastructure – and cryptocurrency.

3. Institutions see its value

Third – as illustrated by the changed stance at JPMorgan Chase – institutional investors are now embracing cryptocurrency.

US cryptocurrency asset manager Grayscale Investments last month surpassed $US10 billion in cyrptocurrency assets for institutional investors. This week global financial services company Guggenheim Partners (managing more than US$275 billion in assets) announced it could invest up to $US530 million in Bitcoin through Grayscale.

As Rick Rieder, chief executive of BlackRock, the world’s largest investment funds manager (more than US$7.4 trillion in assets under management) declared, “cryptocurrency is here to stay”.

Should you buy Bitcoin?

Screen Shot 2020-12-06 at 11_03_47 PM

So what does this mean for you as a potential retail investor? Does buying cryptocurrency offer you a chance to make a fortune, like the guy said to have turned a US$3,000 investment in Bitcoin into US$25 million?

Not really. It’s still a gamble.

The opportunity was earlier in the year when prices were much lower, and when the markets were filled with uncertainty and confusion. Now you just risk buying high and selling low.

All cryptocurrencies remain volatile and speculative assets. Many people have been burned badly in the past by coming in at the top.

Maybe this time is different, and the Bitcoin bubble won’t burst. But if so it will be because cryptocurrency is becoming staid economic infrastructure, not the latest get-rich meme.

There are no guarantees. Bet only what you can afford to lose.

Jason Potts, Professor of Economics, RMIT University and Ellie Rennie, Principal Research Fellow, RMIT University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Comments

Current Events

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Money Talk Portfolio Review, 2021′s Outlook & Trade of the Year

https://www.philstockworld.com/2020/12/11/trade-of-the-2021-year-intel/

ileneca

3,054 Thursday – US Hits Record-High Deaths, Europe Increases Stimulus

MORE FREE MONEY! And even more for us as 3,000 less Americans get to share it with us every day. In 365 days, that would be over 1M people dead – assuming we stay at "just" 3,000 deaths per day, of course. That's not very likely though as Trump's own Coronavirus Response Coordinator, Dr Deborah Birx, is now warning us that the upcoming December surge in COVID-19 cases will be the "worst public health event" that the country will ever face. "This fall/winter surge is combining everything that we saw in the spring with everything we saw in the summer - plus the fall surge going into a winter surge," said Birx.

clarisezoleta

SARS didn’t prepare the hospitality industry for the prolonged impact of COVID-19

A virulent virus, worried travellers and a tourism sector on the brink. Sounds like 2020? In fact, this was the experience in a few global cities in 2002 and 2003. Toronto was one of them. The city’s battle against a deadly virus — and the struggle for the rehabilitation of its damaged tourism sector — offers lessons for cities wondering how they will navigate a post-COVID world. And even plan for the next crisis, whenever it arrives.

clarisezoleta

Wonderful Wednesday – More Free Money Gives us S&P 3,700!

$916,000,000,000. That's the price of S&P 3,700 as the Trump Administration proposed just under $1Tn in additional stimulus including another $600 per person in direct checks. The new stimulus does not include $300/week unemployment compensation and that's still a big sticking point with the Democrats. Crafting a liability shield for businesses, schools and health-care providers facing coronavirus-related lawsuits has been a priority for Republicans throughout the negotiations, while Democrats have pushed to send more aid to state and local governments.

clarisezoleta

Can an Apple search engine ever compete with Google?

Small corners of the internet are ablaze with the news that Apple has significantly ramped up its search bot activity. Search bots typically scan websites in order to rank and index them for search engine results. When you look for something on a search engine, the results that appear are ordered by “ranking”, meaning that the result that is most accurate to what you are looking for appears at the top.

clarisezoleta

Trade of the Year Tuesday – Who Will Survive the Fall?

We have not had a miss in a decade of our Trade of the Year picks and I'd hate to break that streak. I am currently considering that my trade of the year should be NO TRADE as I really don't trust the markets and I'd rather short Tesla (TSLA), which is often a suicide run but TSLA never stops going up and $650 is $608Bn in market cap - more than EVERY other car company COMBINED – so that stock has left logic and reason behind long, long ago.

clarisezoleta

Don’t say goodbye to Zoom yet: most people want to get back to the office, but not for the full week

As more and more good news about vaccines has come pouring in, Zoom has watched its shares tumble. Contrary to nervous markets, however, we believe video conferencing and remote working are here to stay – whether we like it or not.

clarisezoleta

Monday Market Week Ahead

Happy Pearl Harbor Day! That's right it was Dec 7th, 1941 when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harblor, killing 2,403 Americans and the country was so outraged that we quickly mobilized the greatest military operation in history to counter-attack and rid the World of Fascism.

clarisezoleta

Agile Moves that Democrats might make, right now.

With each new administration — Democrat or Republican — I publish my own list of possible actions that would step around the lobotomizing “left-right axis,” scoring immediate points by doing some non-partisan good. Despite my purported “fame and influence,” none of my proposals was ever acted upon, or even widely discussed, perhaps because they are off-axis, without established constituencies. Though I am also grownup enough to admit another possibility — that these ideas are only compelling to the self-important delusions of a sci-fi author.

clarisezoleta

New DIY contact tracing app expands the fight against COVID-19, using the science of memory

Imagine you begin to feel ill on Thursday, a few days after returning from a trip. You’re afraid it’s COVID-19, so you get tested on Friday. Even under good circumstances, it will probably be at least Monday before a contact tracer calls from the health department. And then some phone tag may ensue before you speak with anyone – if you get a call at all.

clarisezoleta