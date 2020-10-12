TheStreet
HomeMoneyTalkStocks/OptionsCurrent EventsAsk Us
Search

Bitcoin: the UK and US are clamping down on crypto trading – here’s why it’s not yet a big deal

Where there’s a bit there’s a writ. Novikov Aleksey

camsmanalo

Courtesy of Gavin Brown, University of Liverpool

The sale and promotion of derivatives of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to amateur investors is being banned in the UK by the financial regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). It is a further blow to the burgeoning cryptocurrency market, coming days after the US authorities indicted the owners of leading crypto derivatives exchange BitMex for operating without being US-registered and allegedly failing to follow anti-money-laundering rules.

In view of recent findings from the University of Cambridge that most firms involved in crypto investments are still operating without a licence, other operators are potentially vulnerable to indictments too.

It all sounds like bad news for anyone hoping that more investors will put money into cryptocurrencies. But on a closer inspection, I’m not so sure.

Drops and oceans?

The FCA is preventing retail investors from buying and selling the likes of cryptocurrency futures and options, which people often use as a way of hedging their bets on an underlying asset. For example, you might buy an option to sell a certain number of bitcoin at today’s price if the price falls by 10%, giving you an insurance policy in case the market moves against you.

The FCA said it was introducing the ban from January 6 because amateur investors were at risk of “sudden and unexpected losses”. The reasoning is that these people often don’t understand the market, there is lots of “market abuse and financial crime” in the sector, cryptocurrencies are very volatile and they are hard to value.

file-20201009-23-dv5vdz
The UK regulator is trying to protect investors. Mehaniq

To stress, the ban is not being extended to professional traders or institutional firms like hedge funds, which have typically been allowed access to riskier financial products than the general population. It is about protecting people who might have been drawn to bitcoin thinking “it may be the currency of the future”, having “heard sensational news coverage about the rise and fall”. There are any number of splashy trading sites offering them quick and easy entry into this world, and YouTube influencers who enthusiastically encourage them to try complex trading.

Some 1.9 million people – around 4% of the adult population – own cryptocurrencies in the UK. Three-quarters have holdings worth less than £1,000 and would certainly qualify as retail investors. We don’t know what proportion of UK investors use crypto derivatives, but we do know that the worldwide trade in these financial products was nearly a fifth of the total crypto market in 2019 (and has been growing rapidly in 2020).

Yet retail investors are probably not the main users of derivatives. Trading site eToro said earlier this year that maybe only a tenth of their retail investor spend was on this segment. And with most of the UK contingent using non-UK based exchanges, it’s easy enough to avoid FCA jurisdiction. The FCA says the ban could reduce annual losses and fees to investors by between £19 million and £101 million.

The ban also doesn’t make much difference at a worldwide level. The UK crypto market is small beer compared to global cryptocurrency holdings, which are worth US$335 billion (£258 billion). You would not therefore have expected the FCA ban to have a material detrimental impact on the price of bitcoin or leading alternative coins like ethereum, and sure enough, it didn’t. In fact, it was widely expected by industry observers and had arguably already been priced in.

Volatility and excessive risk

The fact that the price of bitcoin is very volatile has historically been the scourge of this sector, with many specialists repeatedly saying that this prevents it from serving as a store of value and becoming a functional currency. You could argue that banning some derivatives trading has the potential to reduce this volatility.

When people buy derivatives, they can be highly levered, meaning that they are borrowing to increase the size of their trade to make greater potential gains (or losses). Many exchanges, typically in Asia, allow investors to borrow 15 times the size of the trade, while some offer over 100 times leverage.

When trades are leveraged, investors enter and exit the market more quickly, since their loss or gain is multiplied by the proportion they have borrowed. It’s this effect on the market that increases price volatility. Yet bitcoin has lately been trading at an all-time low for volatility, so the ban may not achieve much in this respect.

file-20201009-13-1f32jj0
A day in the life of bitcoin (until recently). Studio77 FX Vector

None of this is to say that the ban is meaningless. Derivatives make markets more efficient by allowing investors to hedge their bets, so even a partial ban in one major country has to be seen as a step backwards for cryptocurrencies. There is also a bigger danger for the industry that other leading global financial regulators such as the SEC in the US and BaFin in Germany may follow suit.

This damage could be greatly aggravated if the US or other authorities were to indict other unregistered exchanges like BitMex. That could cause a liquidity crisis as investors withdrew their money en masse. Again, we will have to wait and see what happens. BitMex has said that around 30% of customer funds have been withdrawn since the US issued charges, but insists it is open for “business as usual”.

But as far as the UK ban is concerned, I would argue on balance that curtailing excessive risk-taking by amateur traders in a sector where trading vanilla cryptocurrencies is risky enough seems logical. I have met many “retail investors” in crypto whose depth of knowledge is refreshing, far exceeding that of financial institutions, but there will certainly be others who don’t understand their risks.

To end on a positive note, part of the FCA’s reasoning for the ban was that there was “no reliable basis” for valuing cryptocurrencies. It did not say there was no value in cryptocurrencies. That is a noticeable shift from what regulators might have said in the past, and is a sign that bitcoin is becoming more widely accepted.Gavin Brown, Associate Professor in Financial Technology, University of Liverpool

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Comments

Current Events

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Week Ahead – S&P 3,500 and Nasdaq 12,000 in Play

3 weeks and one day from now we will have an election and the markets could not be happier. That's not good news for the soon to be ex-President as Joe Biden has the biggest lead three weeks before an election than any candidate since 1936, with a 55% to 43% margin among likely voters – even the Fox News poll has Biden leading by more than 10 points.

clarisezoleta

In a battle of AI versus AI, researchers are preparing for the coming wave of deepfake propaganda

Journalists all over the world could soon be using a tool that could detect fake videos from real ones.

camsmanalo

‘What goes around comes around,’ or what Greek mythology says about Donald Trump

It’s hard to process the news of the president’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis without having recourse to some kind of mythological system, some larger frame of reference. Karma, wrote one journalist, and then reproached himself for the ungenerous thought. Or perhaps it was simple irony on display when, Washington Post reporters wrote, “President Trump contracted the novel coronavirus after months in which he and people around him…avoided taking basic steps to prevent the virus’s spread.”

clarisezoleta

by

dominick2

An autoimmune-like antibody response is linked with severe COVID-19

In the earliest days of the pandemic, many immunologists, including me, assumed that patients who produced high quantities of antibodies early in infection would be free from disease. We were wrong. Several months into studying COVID-19, like other scientists, I’ve come to realize the picture is far more complicated. A recent research study published by my colleagues and me adds more evidence to the idea that in some patients, preventing dysregulated immune system responses may be as important as treating the virus itself.

clarisezoleta

by

dominick2

50-Point Friday – The Week Finishes on a High Note

Not a bad week. Especially if we ignore Trump's "No stimulus" hiccup on Tuesday night but the market qickly reversed itself again and got back on the pre-programmed path of onwards and upwards we default to whenever there's not enough news to cause any volume of selling.

clarisezoleta

Fabulous Thursday – Testing our Strong Bounce Lines – Again

Here we are again. I don't even have to write anything new today, I'll just copy and paste what I said on September 15th, in: "Terrific Tuesday – S&P 3,420 Yet Again"

clarisezoleta

by

dominick2

What 16,000 missing coronavirus cases tell us about how the UK is handling the pandemic

The temporary loss of data relating to 16,000 positive cases of COVID-19 has raised serious concerns about the operation of the UK’s test and trace system. The NHS body responsible, Public Health England, blamed a technical glitch and said cases were added to the system immediately after the problem was spotted. Despite this quick action, many thousands of people have been affected because they were not warned about their contact with an infected person as soon as they could have been.

clarisezoleta

The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 10-07-2020

Enjoy this replay of the PSW Webinar from October 7th. See why over 5,000 people have subscribed to www.Philstokworld.com in order to get Phil's insight on a daily basis.

camsmanalo

Which Way Wednesday – Trump Cancels Christmas

No stimulus for you! President Trump returned from the hospital yesterday and decided to cancel the stimulus negotiations despite the constant cries from the Fed that the Government NEEDS to do something to get the economy back on track. Trump doesn't want to add to his deficit total, which will be about $4,000,000,000,000 this year, and his score is, of course, far more important than helping the people who elected him, right?

clarisezoleta

Tempting Tuesday – A Sinking Dollar Lifts All Ships

This is how the Fed "fixes" the market. Yesterday, the Chicago Fed's Charlie Evans said he would be "quite pleased" with 2.5% core inflation, a 25% increase in the Fed's Inflation Target. That was at 10:30 and the Dollar took a nose-dive all day, lifting the market over key techincal lines to give us the impression of market strength but, what we really got was Dollar weakness.

clarisezoleta