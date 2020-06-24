Phil Davis - The Progressive Investor
America’s Jobless Claims Data Refuse To Confirm V-Shaped Recovery Narrative

camsmanalo

Courtesy of ZeroHedge

As fears of a second wave of COVID (and the concommitant risk of re-lockdowns for America) soar, the last week saw 1.48 million more Americans filed for unemployment benefits for the first time (notably worse than the 1.32 mm expected).

bfmD4A8

Source: Bloomberg

That brings the fourteen-week total to 47.25 million, dramatically more than at any period in American history. However, as the chart above shows, the second derivative has turned the corner (even though the 1.48 million rise this last week is still higher than any other week in history outside of the pandemic)

California and Maryland were the worst states for jobless claims in the prior week with Oklahoma and Kentucky showing the biggest improvement…

2020-06-25 (1)

Continuing Claims did drop modestly but hardly a signal that "re-opening" is occurring! And definitely not confirming the PMI data…

bfm16B6

Source: Bloomberg

And as we noted previously, what is most disturbing is that in the last fourteen weeks, more than twice as many Americans have filed for unemployment than jobs gained during the last decade since the end of the Great Recession… (22.13 million gained in a decade, 47.25 million lost in 14 weeks)

2020-06-25_5-33-37

Worse still, the final numbers will likely be worsened due to the bailout itself: as a reminder, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, passed on March 27, could contribute to new records being reached in coming weeks as it increases eligibility for jobless claims to self-employed and gig workers, extends the maximum number of weeks that one can receive benefits, and provides an additional $600 per week until July 31.

Finally, it is notable, .Was it worth it?

Unemployed-Man-Pixabay

The big question remains – what happens when the $600 CARES Act bonuses stop flowing? Will those who stayed home (thanks to making more money siting on their couch than working) be able to find a job?

Friday Failure – 33 States (out of 50) Are Spiking With Infections

As you can see from the chart, over 20% of the people who are tested in Arizona do, in fact, have the Covid Virus. Not much better in Florida and anywhere were 1 out of 10 people have the virus it's pretty much game over for containing it.

clarisezoleta

The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 06-24-2020

It's time for a brand new stock and options trading and strategy webinar, with Phil Davis of www.PhilStockWorld.com! States reopening, infections rising and we're testing the bounce lines (again). Our hedging strategies are doing their job.

camsmanalo

3,000 Thursday – Holding the Line on the S&P 500 While Infections Rise and Rise

We shorted the S&P 500, as noted in yesterday's Live Trading Webinar, right at our 3,135 line on the last cross and this morning we got stopped out after almost testing the 3,000 line and we've been over and under our line since and the next time we test it, we're going to short it again.

clarisezoleta

COVID-19 will turn the state pension problem into a fiscal crisis

The uncertainty regarding future benefits and how their money was invested was now shifted to the employee. So if your plan’s investments did well, you would get a higher payment than if the investments did poorly.

camsmanalo

How fake accounts constantly manipulate what you see on social media – and what you can do about it

Trolls often don’t care about the issues as much as they care about creating division and distrust.

camsmanalo

Your emotions are the new hot commodity – and there’s an app for that

Since mood tracking apps are designed to direct us solely toward happiness, will we be prevented from understanding and engaging with the true complexity of our emotions?

camsmanalo

Can people spread the coronavirus if they don’t have symptoms? 5 questions answered about asymptomatic COVID-19

How many people are asymptomatic and how are they spreading the coronavirus?

camsmanalo

Wobbly Wednesday – Virus Surge Worries Markets

Will we even make it to November so we can choose 4 more years of this nightmare? 121,225 Americans are dead out of 477,807 worldwide – only Brazil is close to us with 52,645 dead in their country – clearly not as "great" as ours has been made.

clarisezoleta

by

onestopsolution

Disney Delays Reopening Of American Theme Parks

According to the statement, a new reopening date will be announced "once we have a clearer understanding of when guidelines will be released."

camsmanalo

President Trump revives J. Edgar Hoover’s tyrannical playbook

Hoover used animal metaphors to attack his enemies, something Trump deploys frequently to belittle his critics.

camsmanalo