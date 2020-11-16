TheStreet
HomeMoneyTalkStocks/OptionsCurrent EventsAsk Us
Search

American timber industry crippled by double whammy of trade war and COVID-19

Douglas fir, a valuable commercial timber, dominates the Oregon coastal forest. Photo by Eric Muhr on Unsplash, CC BY-ND

camsmanalo

Courtesy of Andrew Muhammad, University of Tennessee

The forestry sector – landowners, logging companies and sawmills – have lost an estimated US$1.1 billion in 2020. Devastating wildfires and Hurricane Laura have played a part, but the COVID-19 pandemic has also contributed to significant losses. If workers are required to stay home, then no trees will be felled or logs sawed into lumber.

These losses have been exacerbated and amplified because of a longstanding trade war that has severely curbed the sale of U.S. forestry products to foreign markets, particularly China.

I am a professor of economics with a specialty in international agricultural trade, trade policy and global food demand. My work at the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture is informed by my nearly 10 years as a senior economist with USDA researching international trade issues affecting agriculture and forestry.

The US-China connection

Forest product exports in the U.S., including logs and lumber, were valued at $9.6 billion in 2018, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Forest products are the third leading U.S. agricultural export sector after soybeans and corn. In 2018, China accounted for nearly $3 billion of U.S. forest product exports.

file-20201026-17-1g3ugde
Logs and more logs ready for market, some of which will end up in foreign countries like China for furniture manufacturing. Photo by Mildly Useful for Unsplash, CC BY-ND

The forest products relationship between China and the U.S. is complex. The U.S. sells logs and lumber to China; China uses the logs and lumber to produce finished wood products, such as furniture and hardwood flooring; and China exports these finished wood products to the world. Interestingly, the U.S. market is the leading destination for these exports. In 2018, U.S. imports of wooden furniture and other wood products from China exceeded $9 billion, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

This raises an obvious question: Why doesn’t the U.S. simply make furniture and flooring? The answer is wages. The wage differential between U.S. and Chinese workers makes it more profitable to sell logs and lumber to China and then buy back finished wood products.

Since the demand for products like logs and lumber is directly linked to the demand for finished wood products like furniture and flooring, any decline in the latter negatively affects U.S. forest product exports. To say that what happens in China does not necessarily stay in China is an understatement.

A vulnerable industry takes the hit

COVID-19 has caused a major disruption on U.S. forest exports and hindered production because of lockdowns, business closures and production stoppages. Many of these supply disruptions started in China, where lumber was being turned into furniture, chairs and other goods where the pandemic began.

However, another major factor has been the interruption of demand because of decreased incomes and delayed purchases by consumers. In the U.S., furniture sales decreased as much as 66% in April 2020 when stay-at-home orders went into effect. As of August of this year, U.S. imports of wood furniture and other wood products from China were down by nearly $2 billion, or 40%.

file-20201026-17-lj28x0
COVID-19 has hit U.S. furniture sales hard, decreasing the global demand for U.S. timber, a primary input in furniture production. Photo by Nareeta Martin for Unsplash, CC BY-ND

Consequently, U.S. forest product exports as of August 2020 had dropped by more than $670 million overall, with exports to China down by more than $100 million. Geographically, most of these losses are in the South, a loss of $246 million, followed by the West, with losses of $183 million, and the Northeast, with losses of $143 million. In addition, these substantial losses are compounded by a multiplier effect that go beyond the raw export numbers.

U.S. Forest Product Exports by Region: 2019 and 2020

These data are based on state export sales as reported to U.S. Customs. Data are compiled by the Census Bureau and reported to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

US regions

In my state of Tennessee, for instance, the forestry sector provided nearly 100,000 jobs and had an annual economic impact of more than $24 billion in 2017, accounting for nearly 3% of Tennessee’s economy. This, of course, was before the COVID-19 pandemic and the U.S. trade war, which has devastated the forestry sector. When considering the related activities associated with the forestry sector, such as trucking or equipment, total income and job losses are likely double the direct losses from export sales.

The economic fallout of the trade war

Prior to the pandemic, the U.S.-China trade war had already made the forestry sector vulnerable because of the tariffs that the Chinese government imposed on U.S. timber and the resulting loss in exports. The industry was in a crisis when COVID-19 hit.

In 2018, President Trump ordered that tariffs be imposed on Chinese imports, including a 10% tariff on furniture and related goods from China. In retaliation, the Chinese government imposed tariffs on many U.S. agricultural goods, including 25% tariffs on U.S. logs and lumber. This double taxation resulted in nearly halving the export to China – from $3 billion in 2018 to $1.6 billion in 2019. The trade war, compounded by COVID-19, has had a major negative effect on forest products export sales – from timber harvest and lumber production to timber exports – which hurts working people including loggers and mill workers. Sawmills, in particular, have taken a serious hit.

How is this related to the current pandemic? In January 2020, the U.S. and China signed the Phase One Trade Agreement. Based on the details of the agreement, timber and other forest product exports to China were expected to reach more than $4 billion in 2020. The fact that current export sales to China, as of August of 2020, were only $1 billion suggests that COVID-19 is having an even larger impact than the numbers reveal.

Andrew Muhammad, Professor of Agriculture and Resource Economics, University of Tennessee

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Comments

Current Events

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tesla Tuesday – Musk Makes the S&P 500 and our Long-Term Portfolio Review

The stock is taking off like a Space X rocket in Futures trading, up about 15% and boy am I glad we stopped shorting them! Of course, now they are going to make a tempting short again as $500 is clearly ridiculous as that's about a $500Bn valuation for a car company with $25Bn in sales and about $2Bn in profits so call it 250x earnings back at the highs.

clarisezoleta

Moderna Monday – Another Vaccine Lifts the Markets – Again

Dow 30,000! I told you this was coming last week (see: "Record High Wednesday – Dow 30,000 in Sight") and we touched it this morning in the Futures (/YM) as Moderna (MRNA) announced that they have a 95% effective Covid vaccine that, unlike Pfizer's, requires only normal refrigeration.

clarisezoleta

What monoclonal antibodies are – and why we need them as well as a vaccine

Along with the previously mentioned therapies, monoclonal antibodies can offer us another tool to neutralize the virus once it causes an infection.

camsmanalo

Segregation policies in federal government in early 20th century harmed Blacks for decades

Our new research examines the U.S. federal government’s role in creating conditions of racial inequality more than a century ago.

camsmanalo

Flip Flopin’ Friday – Markets All Over the Place

153,000 new cases yesterday. The virus is spreading at an alarming rate and the futures are up half a point this morning – go figure. Do you want to know why you can't see the US on this chart? Because 153,000 new cases for 330M people is 463 cases per Million people – the chart doesn't go that far!

clarisezoleta

Smart concrete could pave the way for high-tech, cost-effective roads

These new systems self-monitor the condition of roads and bridges quickly and accurately and can, sometimes, even repair themselves.

camsmanalo

The PhilStockWorld com LIVE Weekly Webinar 11 11 2020

For LIVE access on Wednesday afternoons, join us at PSW!

clarisezoleta

Fatal Thursday – Virus Deaths in the US Hit a New One-Day Record!

I hate to harp on the virus but, come on people, this is serious! The chart on the right just two weeks ago projected 1,100 deaths just 3 weeks ago but we're 50% above that already. A range of factors has contributed to the recent surge in infections, hospitalizations and deaths, say epidemiologists and public-health officials. Inconsistent messaging on masks and other preventive measures has hindered their effectiveness, they say, and pandemic fatigue has increased some people’s willingness to take risks.

clarisezoleta

by

Trsa3

The Matrix is already here: Social media promised to connect us, but left us isolated, scared and tribal

Things did not remain that simple. These platforms have morphed into Frankenstein’s monsters, filled with so-called friends we’ve never met, slanted news stories, celebrity gossip, self-aggrandizement and ads.

camsmanalo

New Yorkers knew Donald Trump first – and they spurned him before many American voters did

Trump was always difficult to place into New York’s cultural geography.

camsmanalo