AAPL To Re-Shutter Some Stores, Sparking Second Wave Fears

In an emailed statement to Bloomberg, Apple says, is temporarily shutting some of its U.S. retail stores again. The closures will impact 11 stores across Florida, Arizona, North Carolina and South Carolina.

“Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas,” an Apple spokesman said in a statement. “We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible.”

And AAPL shares tumbled into the red…

And as goes AAPL , so goes The Dow…

And all US majors are red for the day…

Bonds are also bid…

As AAPL single-handedly crushes the V-shaped recovery narrative!