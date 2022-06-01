Skip to main content
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
Money TalkStocks/OptionsCurrent Events
Search
6 charts show key role firearms makers play in America’s gun culture

6 charts show key role firearms makers play in America’s gun culture

Here are some critical facts about the firearm industry.

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Here are some critical facts about the firearm industry.

Courtesy of Michael Siegel, Tufts University

Americans have blamed many culprits, from mental illness to inadequate security, for the tragic mass shootings that are occurring with increasing frequency in schools, offices and theaters across the U.S.

The latest, which occurred on May 24, 2022, at a Texas elementary school and left at least 19 children and two teachers dead, was the 213th mass shooting this year – and the 27th that took place in a school.

Yet during much of America’s ongoing conversation about the root causes of gun violence, the makers of guns have typically escaped scrutiny. As a public health researcher, I find this odd, because evidence shows that the culture around guns contributes significantly to gun violence. And firearm manufacturers have played a major role in influencing American gun culture.

That’s beginning to change, particularly since the US$73 million settlement between the families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting and the maker of the rifle used in the massacre. This may open the door for more lawsuits against firearm manufacturers.

To help support this much-needed discussion, I’d like to share some critical facts about the firearm industry that I’ve learned from my research on gun violence prevention.

Surging handgun sales

The U.S. is saturated with guns, and has become a lot more so over the past decade. In 2020 alone, U.S. gun manufacturers produced 11.1 million firearms, up from 5.4 million in 2010. Pistols and rifles made up about 75% of the total.

Screenshot 2022-06-02 004612

In addition, only a small number of gun-makers dominate the market. The top five pistol manufacturers alone controlled over 70% of all production in 2020: Smith & Wesson; Sig Sauer; Sturm, Ruger & Co.; Glock and Kimber Manufacturing. Similarly, the biggest rifle manufacturers – Sturm, Smith & Wesson, Springfield, Henry Rac Holding and Diamondback Firearms – controlled 61% of that market.

But all that only tells part of the story. A look at the caliber of pistols manufactured over the past decade reveals a significant change in demand that has reshaped the industry.

Screenshot 2022-06-02 004649

The number of manufactured large-caliber pistols able to fire rounds greater than or equal to 9 mm has soared over the past 15 years, rising from just over half a million in 2005 to more than 3.9 million by 2020. The number of .38-caliber pistols – small handguns designed specifically for concealed carry – jumped to a record 1.1 million in 2016 and totaled 660,000 in 2020, compared with 107,000 in 2005.

This indicates a growing demand for more lethal weapons, especially those focused specifically on self-defense and concealed carry.

The production of rifles has also increased, doubling from 1.4 million in 2005 to 2.8 million in 2020, though down from a record 4.2 million in 2016. This is driven primarily by a higher demand for semi-automatic weapons, including assault

Screenshot 2022-06-02 004727

Explaining the stats

So what can explain the jump in the sale of high-caliber handguns and semi-automatic rifles?

Gun-makers have become very effective at marketing their wares as necessary tools for self-defense – perhaps in large part to offset a decline in demand for recreational use.

For example, in 2005, Smith & Wesson announced a major new marketing campaign focused on “safety, security, protection and sport.” The number of guns the company sold soared after the switch, climbing 30% in 2005 and 50% in 2006, led by strong growth in pistol sales. By comparison, the number of firearms sold in 2004 rose 11% over the previous year.

Screenshot 2022-06-02 004820

There’s strong survey evidence that gun owners have become less likely to cite hunting or sport as a reason for their ownership, instead pointing to personal security. The percentage of gun owners who told Gallup that the reason they possessed a firearm was for hunting fell to 40% in 2019 from almost 60% in 2000. The share that cited “sport” as their reason fell even more.

Meanwhile, Gallup found that 88% of gun owners in 2021 reported self-defense as a primary reason, up from 67% in 2005.

estimated-household-gun-ownership-

‘Stand your ground’ laws flourish

Another possible explanation for the uptick in handguns could be the widespread adoption of state “stand your ground” laws in recent years. These laws explicitly allow people to use guns as a first resort for self-defense in the face of a threat.

Utah enacted the first “stand your ground” measure in 1994. The second law wasn’t adopted until 2005 in Florida. A year later, “stand your ground” laws took off, with 11 states enacting one in 2006 alone. Another 15 have passed such laws since then, bringing the total number of states that have them on the books to 28.

‘Stand your ground’ laws

From 2004 to 2022, 28 states enacted a “stand your ground” law allowing a person to shoot another if they perceive a threat of bodily harm.

Map: The Conversation, CC-BY-ND Source: National Conference of State LegislaturesundefinedGet the data

Map: The Conversation, CC-BY-ND Source: National Conference of State LegislaturesundefinedGet the data

These laws were the result of a concerted National Rifle Association lobbying campaign. For example, Florida’s law, which George Zimmerman used in 2013 to escape charges for killing Trayvon Martin, was drafted by former NRA President Marion Hammer.

It’s not clear whether the campaign to promote stand-your-ground laws fueled the surge in handgun production. But it’s possible that it’s part of a larger effort to normalize the ownership of firearms for self-defense.

This overall picture suggests that a marketing change fueled an increased demand for more lethal weapons. This, in turn, appears to have fostered a change in gun culture, which has shifted away from an appreciation of the use of guns for hunting, sport and recreation and toward a view that guns are a necessity to protect oneself from criminals.

How and whether this change in gun culture is influencing rates of firearms violence is a question I’m currently researching.

This is an updated version of an article published on Feb. 23, 2018.

Michael Siegel, Visiting Professor of Public Health and Community Medicine, Tufts University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Rates June 2 2022
Stocks/Options

30-Year Thursday – Mortgage Rates Hit 5.5%

By clarisezoleta11 hours ago
Sales of handguns have exploded in recent years. AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki
Current Events

6 charts show key role firearms makers play in America’s gun culture

By camsmanaloJun 1, 2022
a7e90218-50ca-4655-85ec-35f7db24959f-AP_Biden_Federal_Reserve
Stocks/Options

Which Way Wednesday – Biden, Powell and Yellen Pledge to Fight Inflation

By clarisezoletaJun 1, 2022
Trading on tragedy. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images.
Current Events

Firearm stocks spike after mass shootings as investors dismiss the chance of tightening gun laws

By camsmanaloJun 1, 2022
fut_image
Stocks/Options

Tuesday Already? $120 Oil and $5 Gasoline Make a Miserable Return

By clarisezoletaMay 31, 2022
Identifying the difference between normal genetic variation and disease-causing mutations can sometimes be difficult. Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images Plus
Current Events

Genetic mutations can be benign or cancerous – a new method to differentiate between them could lead to better treatments

By camsmanaloMay 30, 2022
More countries are discouraging fossil fuel use, but the industry is still pumping. Leonard Ortiz/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images
Current Events

Who really owns the oil industry’s future stranded assets? If you own investment funds or expect a pension, it might be you

By camsmanaloMay 28, 2022
Screenshot 2022-05-31 212034
Stocks/Options

Phil’s Stock World’s Live Weekly Webinar

By clarisezoletaMay 27, 2022
SPX May 27 2022
Stocks/Options

Friday Inflection Point – Markets in Critical Territory Ahead of the Holiday

By clarisezoletaMay 27, 2022