Phil Davis on BBN’s Money Talk

Phil Davis on BBN’s Money Talk

Phil talks about today's market risks with Kim Parlee at Bloomberg's BNN MoneyTalk: inflation, the Fed, the economy, Russia and Ukraine.

Phil talks about today's market risks with Kim Parlee at Bloomberg's BNN MoneyTalk: inflation, the Fed, the economy, Russia and Ukraine. After sharing his thoughts on the macro environment, Phil updates the low-touch (adjusted only once per quarter) MoneyTalk portfolio, which is up ~130% in two years.

Russia-Ukraine tensions cause economic concerns

Phil Davis’ MoneyTalk portfolio

Phil discusses his MoneyTalk Portfolio, including a new trade with biotech ETF LABU and a change to his ongoing trade with Sunpower Corp., SPWR. 

