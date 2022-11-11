Taylor Swift May Ruin Your Wedding

Superstar's first tour in five years is creating huge buzz, but there are downsides.

The day Swifties have long been burning lavender haze for has arrived, as Taylor Swift recently announced that she will go on her first tour in more than five years in 2023.

Swift’s last proper tour, in support of her album “Reputation,” was in 2018; a planned series of shows behind her 2019 pop album “Lover” was canceled due to the pandemic.

Swift famously used the pandemic downtime to make the indie-folk albums “Folklore” and “Evermore.” She also re-recorded her album “Red,” adding in several new songs, in order to regain control of her music (and royalties) from the music business executive Scooter Braun. (Long story.)

She recently released the album “Midnights,” and the fan response was so great that ten of its songs simultaneously entered the top ten Billboard charts. So after years of pent-up demand, and four or five new albums worth of material, the upcoming “Eras Tour,” which is rumored to showcase the albums that didn’t get toured, is a huge, huge deal to a lot of people.

And as many people have pointed out on Twitter, by bringing along openings, many of whom identity as queer, such as Haim, Muna, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, Paramore, beabadoobee, HAIM, GAYLE, Gracie Abrams, and OWENN, this tour may finally destroy the partriarchy once and for all. So yeah, people are psyched.

But while a tour is great news and all, many fans are finding that the Eras tour is causing them a lot of heartache, and is hitting them hard in the wallet. And we’re not just talking about Ticketmaster fees.

Conflicts of Interests

Taylor Swift had been making people cry at weddings since she dropped her early single “Love Story” back in 2008. But now she is making brides cry for entirely different reasons.

The Eras tour is set to run from March through August at all of America’s finest stadiums. But now many people who foolishly booked a wedding for next summer are now having to deal with the nightmarish scenario of discovering Taylor Swift is playing on what was supposed to be their special day.

Now, many people are either pondering rescheduling their wedding, or worrying that their closest friends might prefer to hit an Eras show instead, as documented in detail by Rolling Stone writer Miles Klee.

Ditching out on your bridesmaid duties in order to scream along with “Blank Space” is brutal, but that’s what Taylor made them do. But now people who aren’t necessarily Swift fans, who just wanted to have a nice wedding, are catching strays.

Just Because it's Legal Doesn't Mean it's Right

It’s one thing to experience the agony of missing out on Taylor Swift because of your wedding, or to get ditched by your own wedding party. It’s quite another thing when the hotel that you booked for your wedding tries to price gouge you.

Stories have begun to circulate, as reported by The Points Guy, that hotels, sensing the demand from people who are traveling to see Swift, have begun canceling previously booked rooms in order to charge more money.

One woman in Boston had set aside a block of 10 rooms for $169 a night prior at Home2 Suites by Hilton (HGV) - Get Free Report two minutes from the stadium Swift will be playing at. She reportedly later received an email, after the tour was announced, saying that the booking was canceled. When she contacted the hotel, she was told it “could charge as much as $1,000 a night with the Swift concert going on down the street.”

Another bride-to-be says the Renaissance Boston Patriot Place Hotel, located within a shopping and entertainment complex next to the stadium, wants to jack up her hotel rates in light of the concert.

Arianna Stevenson is slated to have her wedding at the Renaissance (which is owned by Marriott (MAR) - Get Free Report) next May on one of the nights Swift is performing at the stadium next door. She signed a contract with rates at $250 a night, but there was a clause in the contract stipulating a special event could send the rates flying. It certainly did, as the hotel now wants to charge $750 a night — a figure Stevenson says may cause her to cancel her wedding if she can’t find more affordable options nearby.

Legally, the hotels can do this, as hotels aren’t held to the same liability standards as airlines, and most protections exist mainly if the hotel denies you entry at check-in, not if they cancel a room in advance.

But while it may be perfectly legal, it’s also a bad look, and a Hilton spokesperson has been very clear that the Home2 Suites by Hilton was independently owned and operated property; it also reinstated the woman’s room block and gave her and her fiance a free stay for the weekend following a public outcry. So hopefully, there won’t be any bad blood left over.