Popular Bill Maher Show Coming to CNN as a Result of Merger

Amid budget cuts resulting in show cancellations, HBO announces a new collaboration with CNN.

After Warner Bros. and Discovery (WBD) - Get Free Report merged in April 2022, big changes were soon to come for its media properties.

Newly installed CEO David Zaslav would soon be looking to cut $3.5 billion in costs.

One of televisions' greatest brands would find itself getting leaner as a slew of HBO shows would soon be on the chopping block.

To be sure, successes are still in plentiful supply at HBO, which recently tied with Netflix for most 2023 Golden Globe nominations, including for "Hacks," "The White Lotus" and for Bill Hader in "Barry."

And of course, Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon is not only a nominee for best drama series but is also a ratings juggernaut.

But HBO's suddenly large list of canceled shows now includes the popular sci-fi series "Westworld," the cult horror-comedy "Los Espookys," reality competition "FBOY Island," comedy series "Love Life" and retro comedy "Minx."

Zaslav didn't stop there. The promising superhero film "Batgirl" also found itself canceled, before its debut.

Another Programming Change is Made

Now Warner Bros. Discovery is making another move.

A segment of the comedy and talk show Real Time With Bill Maher called "Overtime" will begin airing on CNN on Friday nights. It will be seen at 11:30 p.m. ET.

"Overtime" features Maher and his guests continuing the main show's discussion and answering viewer questions on the news, culture, business, politics and other topics.

"Maher headlined his first special on HBO in 1989 and has starred in 12 HBO solo specials to date," a CNN press release said. "Recognized as having the ability to 'consistently get people talking' and an 'eclectic guest list,' Maher’s 'Overtime' joins several other recent partnerships between HBO and CNN."

"Overtime" will begin airing on Feb. 3 during CNN Tonight.