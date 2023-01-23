CNBC's Becky Quick Fires Back at Twitter Troll Who Criticized Her Outfit Monday

CNBC anchor Becky Quick was given major flak on Monday morning for doing what many who work at home happily do on a regular basis: coming to work in pajamas.

Quick appeared on Squawk Box this morning, the CNBC program she co-anchors alongside Joe Kernen and Andrew Ross Sorkin, wearing a dark blue velvet blouse with gathered detailing near the neckline.

While wearing velvet clothing in winter is something women have done for centuries and quite normal, Quick's blouse was called out by a Twitter user during the show, who seemed to think the blouse looked like sleepwear.

Quick replied to the viewer with her tongue firmly in cheek.

Other Twitter users jumped into the thread to defend Quick, with one noting," Why do we comment on women's apparel? Becky is an exceptional journalist."

Another said Quick would look amazing no matter what she wore.

However, folks in the comments section wasted no time in turning the topic to Quick's co-host Joe Kernen (@JoeSquawk) proving once again that a scandal in internet time equates to roughly 8.2 seconds in earth time and vanishes just as quickly.