Bill Gates Quotes: Best of 2022

Bill Gates, the most famous Harvard University dropout in history, has stood at the forefront of the technological revolution for half a century. He founded Microsoft in 1975 with the idea that technology could make the world a better place and he’s never backed off that sentiment.

Now, Gates is on a new crusade to literally save the world. His Gates Foundation has given grants totaling $65 billion, in all 50 U.S. states and in 144 countries around the world.

Gates, whose personal worth was north of $107 billion in 2022, is expanding his organization’s charitable giving, edging away from the business world and setting his philanthropic sight on climate change, global health, and education.

His personal life has changed, too. Gates’ divorce from Melinda Gates made headlines in 2022, but he has moved on and is focused on the world’s future, and the intermingling role public policy will play in impacting business, finance, and health will play for the rest of the 21st century.

Top Bill Gates Quotes of 2022

What did have to say about all of the above in 2022? Here’s a breakdown of Gates' best quotes of 2022.

On his relationship with Tesla founder and current Twitter CEO, Elon Musk. Gates and Musk have seemingly been at odds over a host of issues, but the latter’s takeover of Twitter (TWTR) - Get Free Report has Gates musing about Musk’s ability to right the ship and use Twitter for the public good.

Speaking at the Wall Street Journal’s CEO summit earlier this year, Gates stated that Musk’s track record with growing Tesla and SpaceX has been “impressive,” but the jury is out on Twitter.

“I kind of doubt (turning Twitter around) will happen, but we should have an open mind and never underestimate Elon,” Gates said.

On Twitter and the public square issue. Gates wondered whether Musk would be OK if his interpretation of free speech would include wild – and highly misinformed – opinions.

“How does he feel about something [on Twitter] that says, ‘vaccines kill people' or that ‘Bill Gates is tracking people?’” Gates asked. “What are his goals for what it ends up being? Does that match this idea of less extreme falsehoods spreading so quickly [and] weird conspiracy theories? Does he share that goal or not?”

On being infected by covid. Gates has become a highly visible advocate for covid vaccinations and has been on the receiving end of criticism from people who don’t support them. On May 10, Gates tweeted that he’d been infected with the virus, but was glad his condition wasn’t critical.

"I'm fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and great medical care," Gates tweeted.

Gates also noted that, once he recovered from covid, he’d be meeting with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for the first time since 2020. "We will continue working with partners and do all we can to ensure none of us have to deal with a pandemic again," Gates stated in a tweet.

On his close ties with another business titan. 2022 also saw Gates comment on his close friendship with Wall Street legend Warren Buffett, who helped steer Gates into his full-time role as a philanthropist.

“Although Gates foundation bears our names, basically half our resources have come from Warren Buffett,” Gates noted in a July tweet. “His incredible generosity is a huge reason why the foundation has been able to be so ambitious. I can never adequately express how much I appreciate his friendship and guidance.”

On reducing his financial footprint for the public good. Gates is also determined to give just about all his money away to charity. He also has no interest in being on any “wealthiest people in the world” lists.

“As I look to the future, I plan to give virtually all of my wealth to the foundation,” he tweeted “I will move down and eventually off of the list of the world’s richest people.”