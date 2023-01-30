Band Says It's 'Not Welcome Back' to NHL Arena After Lyrics About Jeff Bezos

The Kraken hockey team says the band's snarky lyrics about Amazon founder Jeff Bezos had nothing to do with them missing some gigs.

This band is on the run, but not choice.

The Seattle group Who is She? said that they have been disinvited from their gig as “house band” at Seattle's NHL Kraken games.

"In an unfortunate turn of events, apparently we are not welcome back at Jeff Bezos’ Climate Pledge Arena for tonight and tomorrow’s hockey games," the group tweeted on Jan. 27. "Glad we got to play our take on this @letigreworld song, we had a blast. Sorry to anyone who was hoping to see us play. Go Kraken!"

Some might wonder if the musicians hit a sour note with Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report, which has naming rights to the arena. And CEO Andy Jassy is part of the Kraken's ownership group.

A team spokesperson, however, said this ain't necessarily so.

The band played version of Le Tigre’s “My My Metrocard” with the lyrics changed to “My My Orca Card,” a nod to the smart card used for public transport in the Puget Sound region of Washington.

The group also changed a reference to former New York Mayor and one-time Donald Trump Rudy Giuliani to Bezos.

“Oh no, Jeffrey Bezos/ He’s such, a total jerk/ Shut down, all the bookstores/ Billionaires do not work,” the new lyrics went.

Kraken 'Do Not Believe in Censoring Artists'

Kraken Chief Marketing Officer Katie Townsend told GeekWire that the wise-kraken wasn’t the reason the band was put in the penalty box.

"We do not believe in censoring those artists, as is reflected by the variety of acts who perform at Climate Pledge Arena,” Townsend said. “However, we reserve the right to part ways early with an act if their behavior does not meet the professional standards we expect."

She added that the organization "must ensure that the act is appropriate for the family audience that attend our games, and we require our artists are professional, punctual and avoid consuming alcohol during their performance."

"As such, Who Is She? will not be playing the next two games. We wish them well,” Townsend said.

Some commenters are social media weren't convinced that the Bezos lyrics didn't play a role in the band's Kraken cancellation.

"Poor widdle Jeffery Bezos got his feelings hurt by a lyric in a song what a damn snowflake. @whoissheband You guys rock," one person tweeted.

"Men are so emotional," another person said.

Who is She? consists of Bree McKenna, Robin Edwards, and Julia Shapiro who, according to their Twitter page "write songs about rom coms and missed connections!"

Looks like they missed one with the Kraken.