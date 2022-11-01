26 of the Best Gift Ideas for Every Zodiac Sign

When it comes to holiday gift giving, there’s no one-size-fits-all approach. For those closest to you, you might be planning to invest in a unique, high-quality gift that’ll last them years to come. For friends, a present with a personal touch, or something that complements one of their hobbies is a good option. And for colleagues, you can’t go wrong with simple yet effective gifts like candles, sweets, or wine.

But sometimes, and for some people, an obvious gift option doesn’t present itself. In which case, we turn to the stars for guidance. Because even if the Leo in your life doesn’t want to admit to thinking that she gives off main character energy, chances are she’s still going to be thrilled to receive a luxe vanity mirror.

Ahead, we’ve rounded a couple of gifts for each of the zodiac signs, catered to each of their unique characteristics.

Contents Aries

Taurus

Gemini

Cancer

Leo

Virgo

Libra

Scorpio

Sagittarius

Capricorn

Aquarius

Pisces

Aries

As the first fire sign in the zodiac, gifting a candle to an Aries just makes sense. This super luxe option from NEST burns beautifully, and the nostalgic, classic scent is an absolute dream.

For the ultimate bedtime experience, soft sheets and high-quality bedding is an absolute must. Parachute’s linens are some of our favorites, and this signature set -- made from pure European flax -- is a total dream to sleep in.

For any and all adventures the Aries in your life embarks on in the new year, an instant camera is a unique way for them to capture their memories and experiences, and share them with others.

Taurus

Taurus are known for their love of luxury, and it can be hard to find the right gift for someone with such high-end taste. If you’re willing to splurge on something they’ll absolutely love, you can’t go wrong with a simple, minimalist wallet, like this option from Mansur Gavriel.

For the Taurus host or hostess with the mostess, these stunning wine glasses are all the rage, and the perfect complement to any at-home bar or bar cart.

Gemini

Known for their love of travel, arm the Gemini in your life with this incredibly durable, carry on suitcase. It has an ejectable battery, is available in a ton of fun colors, and even boasts unique personalization options -- like the ability to put a picture of your pet on your luggage, seriously!

Whether they’re FaceTiming friends, researching a new hobby, or planning their next trip, Geminis have an undeniably busy social schedule -- so you can be sure a super cute, protective phone case will go a long way.

Cancer

When it comes to comfort, relaxation, and ultimate home coziness -- specialties of the Cancer -- there’s nothing like snuggling up under a big blanket. And these massive blankets are perfect for snuggling up all by yourself, or sharing with loved ones for the perfect cozy movie night.

Cancers love being in the kitchen, and that most definitely includes baking treats with tons of love and care. This adorable set has just what anyone needs to whip up both sweet and savory deliciousness.

Leo

Gold is Leo's color and metal, which makes this piece of jewelry a fitting and auspicious gift option.

Known for being the stars of their own show, this Hollywood-esque vanity mirror is perfect for the Leo in your life who loves their extensive beauty routine.

When it comes to maintaining their mane, there’s no better hairdryer on the market than Dyson’s iconic Supersonic.

Virgo

As one of the more health-conscious signs, a smartwatch is a perfect gift option for the Virgo in your life. The Apple Watch 8 is one of the best options on the market, with features that help you to track everything from different workouts to your sleep quality and even blood oxygen levels.

As anyone who cooks will know, using fresh herbs and produce in your recipes makes a world of a difference. This indoor garden is perfect for anyone who would love a garden but lacks the space, and is a fun project for exercising that green thumb.

Libra

Libras are well known for their sense of style and good taste, so they’re unlikely to settle for anything but the best. Not only is this perfume from Maison Margiela beautiful to look at, the scent is deliciously warm, earthy, and fresh.

Knowing the Libra’s more sensual side, this silk set is a dreamy and sexy yet comfortable pajama option that’s just utterly irresistible.

Scorpio

For the beauty-loving Scorpio in your life, press-on nails have become our favorite way to add a little extra drama to any look -- because what Scorpio can resist that dramatic flair?

With Scorpios having a bit of a reputation for being intense, it’s that much more important that they take time to unwind. This gift set is 100% fun and whimsy -- a perfect way for even the most serious of people to find joy in self-care, all year long.

Sagittarius

As one of the more athletic and outdoorsy signs, we wouldn’t be surprised if the Sag in your life is involved in sports, marathons, or just loves the gym. The Theragun Prime is an unbelievably effective tool for relaxing and effective recovery, and one of the best gifts you could give an active person.

For a gift that can keep up with a Sagittarius, no matter where they’re headed, we suggest this versatile bag. Available in five different sizes, it’s perfect for the gym, the office, weekend trips, and any adventure in between.

Capricorn

On the off chance that the Capricorn in your life doesn’t already have their 2023 planner, take the opportunity to give them this incredibly chic, zodiac-appropriate option.

An espresso machine has been one of the best investments I’ve ever made, and this petite, no-frills option is one of the best machines on the market from an affordability and space perspective. It’s perfect for the Capricorn in your life who needs to get stuff done, and requires caffeine to do so.

Aquarius

For the makeup loving Aquarius, this stunning palette has everything they need to fully unlock their inner artist. The incredible range of colors is beautifully rich, and the quality of the pigments are top-notch.

Whether it’s music, meditation, podcast, or an audiobook, Aquarius are known for escaping into their own worlds. With these over-ear headphones, one of our top recommendations, they can do so comfortably, and with the very best audio quality. Goodbye, outside world.

Pisces

When it comes to coziness, nothing compares to UGG slippers. Not only are these absurdly soft, they’re also adorable enough to wear at home, and out and about.

The colder months are perfect for snuggling up at home with a good book -- something most Pisces would probably enjoy. With a Kindle, you can discover and delve into countless stories, without ever having to leave home.

