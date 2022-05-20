A Visual Guide to Every Dinosaur in The Jurassic Park and Jurassic World Movies

You're staring down the mouth of a 6-ton dinosaur. Should you play dead? Can you outrun it? Can't you just feed it a large fern frond?

You'd better know, because "Jurassic World Dominion” opens June 10, and dinosaurs are really going to be on the rampage this time.

The sixth film of the “Jurassic Park” franchise and third in the “Jurassic World" trilogy, “Dominion” may also be the grand finale—or the beginning of a new series, depending on who you talk to.

In the new film directed by Colin Trevorrow, actors Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are joined by franchise veterans Oscar-winner Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill. The story takes place about four years after Isla Nublar was destroyed in “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”

Dinosaurs naturally have gotten loose again, and they’re mad, hungry and everywhere—in the tropics and deserts, swimming in frozen lakes and hunting in the narrow streets of charming European cities. Humans now share the planet with history’s most fearsome creatures, but everyone’s hair still looks really good.

Under the circumstances, you’d better know your Allosaurus from your Apatosaurus, your Stegasaurus from your Suchomimus, and your therapods from your sauropods. Do you know your herbivores from your carnivores, your fictional cloned animals from your real-world specimens?

Note of clarity for dino-enthusiasts: We do know that flying dinosaurs are not actually dinosaurs. They are, more accurately, flying reptiles, possibly pterosaurs. While most fans of Jurassic franchise don't worry about that too much, you're welcome to check out the complete explanation at Britannica.

According to reports, “Jurassic World Dominion” will introduce several creatures we haven’t seen yet in the fictional series, and few favorites will return, too. So here's your guide to the large lizards, amphibious animals, cloned carnivores and benign behemoths of the Jurassic Park series, and what to look for in the new film. Don't worry, no spoilers.