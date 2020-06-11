Your Guide to a Stay-at-Home Virtual Vacation or Night Out

Travel and entertainment are still challenging or limited. Here are a few ways to experience art, culture and fun activities from home.

If you are looking for things to do without leaving the comfort of your own home look no further. The internet has opened up a whole new world of opportunities to entertain and educate virtually.

There’s no need to hop on a plane to see the Louvre or wait in line at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Desirable destinations that have had to temporarily shut their doors have opened up their virtual doors. Add to that volunteer opportunities and walking tours to keep you busy and entertained for months to come. Most tours and events are free or very low-cost. Here are a few places to start.

Museums: Many of the museums and exhibits you may have only dreamt of visiting are now offering virtual tours.

The Louvre in Paris takes you through a variety of exhibits, such as their Egyptian Antiquities and The Remains of the Louvre Moat.

The British Museum in London lets you tour Egyptian mummies and the ancient Rosetta Stone.

Le Gallerie Degli Uffizi in Florence opens its virtual doors for people to take in some of the greatest works of art in the world.

Theater and live events: To see interesting events that you can attend virtually, visit Goldstar.com, which has always been a leader in the discount entertainment arena. With everything from theater and concerts to kids' activities, there’s something for everyone. You can find activities and events such as live music, musicals, magic acts, comedy and theatrical performances to enjoy while at home. Trivia and interactive online game shows are also popular. Many events are free or offered at a very low cost. It is a fantastic way to support the arts and escape to some fun.

Volunteer: If you want to give back, there is plenty you can do from home. Check out Volunteermatch.org and click on virtual opportunities for close to 700,000 volunteer positions. There is a vast range of needs and really there is something for every interest. This is a great way for individuals, couples and families to do something that adds meaning and has a positive impact. Share your talents and time.

Travel: Travel the world and see things you might never be able to see in your lifetime. My friend goes to YouTube and searches "walking tours," and adds a particular place she would like to see. I just tried it and found a fabulous walking tour of Rome. She spends time with her grandchildren while taking walking tours of Disneyland. The possibilities are endless.