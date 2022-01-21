You May Need to Send a Selfie With Your Tax Return, IRS Says

Will tax season soon require you to get all your W-2s in order … and get a haircut? Well, not exactly, but you might want to get your camera ready nonetheless.

The Internal Revenue Service has partnered with the third-party identity verification company ID.me in order to better protect users' security and reduce fraud, and part of the verification process will include uploading a selfie, as reported by CNBC.

Pictures To Prove It

Starting this summer, you will need to register with ID.me and create an account in order to log onto the IRS’s website.

Once in, you will be able to access applications such as the Child Tax Credit Update Portal, or you can view your tax transcript and payment agreement with the agency. Additionally, you can also use it to verify your credit history, schedule payments, and approve (or not) authorization requests from tax professionals.

Additional IRS applications are set to transition to “the new method over the course of 2022,” according to CNET.

What the means is unclear at the moment, though the IRS has said you won’t be required to make an account to file your tax return, just to access the myriad other features on the agency’s site.

“The IRS emphasizes taxpayers can pay or file their taxes without submitting a selfie or other information to a third-party identity verification company,” the agency said in a statement. “Tax payments can be made from a bank account, by credit card or by other means without the use of facial recognition technology or registering for an account.”

ID.me For You And Me

This is not the IRS’s first rodeo with ID.me, as the company was previously enlisted last year to enroll or unenroll recipients of the advance child tax credit payments.

If you’ve already signed up for ID.me, then you should be good to go. If you have an IRS account, that will work until the summer, and then you will need to switch over. So you don’t need to worry about it for filing last year’s taxes (you might enough to worry about in that department), though you’re likely going to need to take care of making an account sooner rather than later.

How To Sign Up With ID.me

The ID.me verification process is fairly involved, which is likely why the IRS partnered with it. Here is what you will need to do.