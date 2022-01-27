Skip to main content
The World's Most Valuable Food, Beverage and Dairy Brands

As intangible assets, these brands hold a lot of value.

The food and drink sector, especially soft drinks, took its share of the beating from Covid-19, but Coca-Cola still reigns as the most valuable soft drink brand.

That’s according to a report by Brand Finance, a business valuation and strategy consultancy, that calculates the value of brands, which can often be among a company’s most valuable intangible assets.

Coca-Cola  (KO) - Get Coca-Cola Company Report company’s revenue in 2020 was $33.03 billion, down 28% from 2019 after a year of restaurant, movie theater and sports venue closures, but posted better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and lifted its full-year profit forecast, results for which are scheduled to be released Feb. 10. The brand itself, with a logo recognizable on billboards worldwide not just in English, but in scripts randing from Arabic to Bengali, is valued by Brand Finance at $33.2 billion, down about $4.8 billion from 2020.

Nestle  (NSRGF)  tops the list of most valuable food brands, with a brand value of $19.4 billion in 2021. The company’s revenue of $84.34 billion was down 8.89% in 2020 from $92.57 billion in 2019. Nestle’s brands include Nescafe, Lean Cuisine, Stouffer’s, several coffee and chocolate brands, bottled water (including Perrier and San Pellegrino) and Gerber baby foods.

Kellogg Co.  (K) - Get Kellogg Company Report is No. 4 on the list of most valuable food brands, with a value of $6.7 billion.

China’s Yili tops the dairy list. The company, Yili Industrial Group, based in Inner Mongolia, is Asia’s leading dairy company and generated a total revenue of around $15 billion in 2020.

These are the most valuable food, beverage and dairy brands in the world, according to Brand Finance.

Most Valuable Food Brands

1. Nestle

Brand value: $19.4 billion

2. Yili

China

Brand value: $9.6 billion

Danone has been delivering its products to families in Hubei province for free. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

3. Danone

France

Brand value: $8.2 billion

4. Kellogg's

U.S.

Brand value: $6.7 billion

5. Lay's

U.S.

Brand value: $6.6 billion

6. Tyson

U.S.

Brand value: $6.3 billion

7. Wrigley

U.S.

Brand value: $5 billion

8. Mengniu

China

Brand value: $4.8 billion

9. McCain

Canada

Brand value: $4.3 billion

10. Unilever

U.K.

Brand value: $4 billion

1. Coca-Cola

U.S.

Brand value: $33.2 billion

2. Pepsi

U.S.

Brand value: $18.4 billion

3. Red Bull

Austria

Brand value: $8.1 billion

4. Nescafé

Sweden

Brand value: $6 billion

5. Monster

U.S.

Brand value: $4.9 billion

6. Sprite

U.S.

Brand value: $4.6 billion

7. Gatorade

U.S.

Brand value: $4.2 billion

8. Dr Pepper

U.S.

Brand value: $3.6 billion

9. Mountain Dew

U.S.

Brand value: $2.9 billion

10. Lipton

U.K.

Brand value: $2.6 billion

1. Yili

China

Brand value: $9.6 billion

2. Danone

France

Brand value: $8.2 billion

3. Mengniu

China

Brand value: $4.8 billion

4. Arla

Denmark

Brand value: $3.2 billion

5. Amul

India

Brand value: $3.1 billion

6. Friso

Netherlands

Brand value: $3 billion

7. Enfamil

U.S.

Brand value: $2.41 billion

8. Vinamilk

Vietnam

Brand value: $2.4 billion

9. Almarai

Saudi Arabia

Brand value: $2.2 billion

10. Président

France

Brand value: $2.1 billion

