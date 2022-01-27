The World's Most Valuable Food, Beverage and Dairy Brands

The food and drink sector, especially soft drinks, took its share of the beating from Covid-19, but Coca-Cola still reigns as the most valuable soft drink brand.

That’s according to a report by Brand Finance, a business valuation and strategy consultancy, that calculates the value of brands, which can often be among a company’s most valuable intangible assets.

Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Coca-Cola Company Report company’s revenue in 2020 was $33.03 billion, down 28% from 2019 after a year of restaurant, movie theater and sports venue closures, but posted better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and lifted its full-year profit forecast, results for which are scheduled to be released Feb. 10. The brand itself, with a logo recognizable on billboards worldwide not just in English, but in scripts randing from Arabic to Bengali, is valued by Brand Finance at $33.2 billion, down about $4.8 billion from 2020.

Nestle (NSRGF) tops the list of most valuable food brands, with a brand value of $19.4 billion in 2021. The company’s revenue of $84.34 billion was down 8.89% in 2020 from $92.57 billion in 2019. Nestle’s brands include Nescafe, Lean Cuisine, Stouffer’s, several coffee and chocolate brands, bottled water (including Perrier and San Pellegrino) and Gerber baby foods.

Kellogg Co. (K) - Get Kellogg Company Report is No. 4 on the list of most valuable food brands, with a value of $6.7 billion.

China’s Yili tops the dairy list. The company, Yili Industrial Group, based in Inner Mongolia, is Asia’s leading dairy company and generated a total revenue of around $15 billion in 2020.

These are the most valuable food, beverage and dairy brands in the world, according to Brand Finance.