The World's Most Valuable Food, Beverage and Dairy Brands
The food and drink sector, especially soft drinks, took its share of the beating from Covid-19, but Coca-Cola still reigns as the most valuable soft drink brand.
That’s according to a report by Brand Finance, a business valuation and strategy consultancy, that calculates the value of brands, which can often be among a company’s most valuable intangible assets.
Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Coca-Cola Company Report company’s revenue in 2020 was $33.03 billion, down 28% from 2019 after a year of restaurant, movie theater and sports venue closures, but posted better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and lifted its full-year profit forecast, results for which are scheduled to be released Feb. 10. The brand itself, with a logo recognizable on billboards worldwide not just in English, but in scripts randing from Arabic to Bengali, is valued by Brand Finance at $33.2 billion, down about $4.8 billion from 2020.
Nestle (NSRGF) tops the list of most valuable food brands, with a brand value of $19.4 billion in 2021. The company’s revenue of $84.34 billion was down 8.89% in 2020 from $92.57 billion in 2019. Nestle’s brands include Nescafe, Lean Cuisine, Stouffer’s, several coffee and chocolate brands, bottled water (including Perrier and San Pellegrino) and Gerber baby foods.
Kellogg Co. (K) - Get Kellogg Company Report is No. 4 on the list of most valuable food brands, with a value of $6.7 billion.
China’s Yili tops the dairy list. The company, Yili Industrial Group, based in Inner Mongolia, is Asia’s leading dairy company and generated a total revenue of around $15 billion in 2020.
These are the most valuable food, beverage and dairy brands in the world, according to Brand Finance.
Most Valuable Food Brands
1. Nestle
Sweden
Brand value: $19.4 billion
2. Yili
China
Brand value: $9.6 billion
3. Danone
France
Brand value: $8.2 billion
4. Kellogg's
U.S.
Brand value: $6.7 billion
5. Lay's
U.S.
Brand value: $6.6 billion
6. Tyson
U.S.
Brand value: $6.3 billion
7. Wrigley
U.S.
Brand value: $5 billion
8. Mengniu
China
Brand value: $4.8 billion
9. McCain
Canada
Brand value: $4.3 billion
10. Unilever
U.K.
Brand value: $4 billion
Most Valuable Beverage Brands
1. Coca-Cola
U.S.
Brand value: $33.2 billion
2. Pepsi
U.S.
Brand value: $18.4 billion
3. Red Bull
Austria
Brand value: $8.1 billion
4. Nescafé
Sweden
Brand value: $6 billion
5. Monster
U.S.
Brand value: $4.9 billion
6. Sprite
U.S.
Brand value: $4.6 billion
7. Gatorade
U.S.
Brand value: $4.2 billion
8. Dr Pepper
U.S.
Brand value: $3.6 billion
9. Mountain Dew
U.S.
Brand value: $2.9 billion
10. Lipton
U.K.
Brand value: $2.6 billion
The Most Valuable Dairy Brands
1. Yili
China
Brand value: $9.6 billion
2. Danone
France
Brand value: $8.2 billion
3. Mengniu
China
Brand value: $4.8 billion
4. Arla
Denmark
Brand value: $3.2 billion
5. Amul
India
Brand value: $3.1 billion
6. Friso
Netherlands
Brand value: $3 billion
7. Enfamil
U.S.
Brand value: $2.41 billion
8. Vinamilk
Vietnam
Brand value: $2.4 billion
9. Almarai
Saudi Arabia
Brand value: $2.2 billion
10. Président
France
Brand value: $2.1 billion