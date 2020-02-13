See 30 of the World’s Greatest Wonders

From natural wonders and ancient monuments to cultural centers and vacation paradise spots, here are 30 of the world's greatest wonders -- that you can visit.
Galapagos Islands (Photo:Shutterstock)

In early lists of the wonders of the ancient world, the Greeks chose seven because they believed the number represented perfection and plenty.

Today, we know of many more, some of them are marvels of engineering, centers of influence on human history, ancient cities and natural places that teem with life and inspire us with their beauty.

Using Kayak.com’s explore tool, you can plug in your local airport and search flights to whatever kind of getaway you’re hoping for, whether it’s ski slopes, beaches or family getaways. We used it to find some of the wonders of the world to inspire your next travel adventure.

Machu Picchu, Peru

It’s not just a stunningly beautiful setting in a mountain forest 8,000 feet above sea level, but the heart of the Inca Empire at its peak. Giant walls, terraces and ramps appear as if naturally carved in the rock escarpments, blending with the natural environment. Machu Picchu was built in the fifteenth century, then abandoned when the Inca were conquered by the Spaniards in the sixteenth century. 

