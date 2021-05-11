TheStreet home
PERSONAL FINANCE
CREDIT CARDSDEBT MANAGEMENTEDUCATIONEMPLOYEE BENEFITS
MORTGAGESREAL ESTATESAVINGSTAXES
Search
The World's Best National Parks

The World's Best National Parks

These parks treat you to everything from ice caves to Bengal tigers
Author:
Publish date:
These parks treat you to everything from ice caves to Bengal tigers

Most people didn't travel much in 2020. Those who did sought the great outdoors. They headed to the great plains of Africa, the forests of India, and cathedral-like mountain ranges in North and South America. In these national parks, visitors can see glaciers and ice caves, colorful rock formations, waterfalls, pristine lakes and underground rivers. Best of all is the wildlife, from giraffe and zebras to lions, cheetahs, exotic birds, elephants and rare tigers.

This list of the best national parks in the world comes from TripAdivsor’s Travelers Choice awards, which are based on travelers’ reviews of the destinations over the 12 months of 2020. Before you go, check for travel restrictions and park closures due to COVID-19; there are still many.

Here are the world’s best national parks:

This vast park in northern Tanzania is famous for its massive annual migration of wildebeest and zebra. The Maasai call the plains of Serengeti National Park "the place where the land moves on forever."

1. Serengeti National Park, Tanzania

This vast park in northern Tanzania is famous for its massive annual migration of wildebeest and zebra. The Maasai call the plains of Serengeti National Park "the place where the land moves on forever."

1 / 30
Tesla Lead
INVESTING

Premarket Movers Tuesday - Tesla, Palantir, Novavax, Virgin Galactic

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Nasdaq Futures Slump as Global Tech Rout Intensifies on Inflation Fears

Tesla Says Sorry To Chinese Buyers, Back-peddling On Its 'no Compromise' Attitude Towards 'unreasonable' Customer Grievances As Pressure Mounts On Social Media And State Press
INVESTING

Tesla Slides on Shanghai Expansion Halt Report, Slowing China Car Sales

pavini telehealth sh
INVESTING

Are Telehealth Stocks Still a Good Investment?

calculator sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

What Retirement Savers Need to Know About Capital Gains Tax Changes

SupCycle_IntroPic_1600x900
Sponsored Story

Are Past Supercycles Like Today’s Commodities Surge?

L Brands Downgraded at Jefferies
INVESTING

L Brands Unveils Spin-Off Of Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works

Palantir Technologies
INVESTING

Palantir Slides After Earnings on Higher Compensation Costs