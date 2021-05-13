Grab your towel and sunscreen, it's time to hit the beach.

It’s been a tough year, who doesn’t want a trip to the beach? But you don’t want to go to just any beach. You’re dreaming of fine white sand, calm clear water, palm trees gently swaying in the wind, warm sun and cerulean blue skies.

Travel booking site TripAdvisor ranks U.S. beaches based on the quantity and quality of traveler reviews and ratings for beaches on the site, gathered over a 12-month period. The beaches that got top reviews in 2020 range from Australia’s Whitehaven Beach on the Great Barrier Reef to England’s Bournemouth resort.

Whether you like surfing the crashing waves of an isolated beach at the foot of a cliff or a peaceful lagoon with a gentle breeze as you sip a cold beer in the shade of a coconut palm, there’s a beach here for you.

Here are the world’s best beaches: