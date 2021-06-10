The World's Best Amusement Parks

The past year was a year of coronavirus. It was a year of sticking close to home, reduced capacity, mask wearing. One amusement park in Japan even had a ‘no screaming’ rule to reduce the spread of the virus. "Please scream inside your heart," the park asked its guests last July.

No doubt we were all screaming inside our hearts through most of it. But now amusement parks are reopening or expanding hours, people are traveling and they’re eager to have a good time of it.

This list is from TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards and is based on the quality and quantity of reviews the parks receive from the travel site. While it includes some of the usual big guns, such as Disney (DIS) - Get Report and Universal Studios, there’s also signs that folks sticking close to home last year discovered some of the smaller, lesser-known but charming amusement parks in Europe and the U.S.

While many parks still have some restrictions and mask requirements, and closures can be unpredictable, it doesn't hurt to plan for the future when (hopefully) things are totally back to normal, and all of the kids are vaccinated. Here are the top amusement parks in the world in 2021.