TheStreet home
PERSONAL FINANCE
CREDIT CARDSDEBT MANAGEMENTEDUCATIONEMPLOYEE BENEFITS
MORTGAGESREAL ESTATESAVINGSTAXES
Search

The World's Best Amusement Parks

Masks off, screaming allowed.
Author:
Publish date:

The past year was a year of coronavirus. It was a year of sticking close to home, reduced capacity, mask wearing. One amusement park in Japan even had a ‘no screaming’ rule to reduce the spread of the virus. "Please scream inside your heart," the park asked its guests last July.

No doubt we were all screaming inside our hearts through most of it. But now amusement parks are reopening or expanding hours, people are traveling and they’re eager to have a good time of it.

This list is from TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards and is based on the quality and quantity of reviews the parks receive from the travel site. While it includes some of the usual big guns, such as Disney  (DIS) - Get Report and Universal Studios, there’s also signs that folks sticking close to home last year discovered some of the smaller, lesser-known but charming amusement parks in Europe and the U.S.

While many parks still have some restrictions and mask requirements, and closures can be unpredictable, it doesn't hurt to plan for the future when (hopefully) things are totally back to normal, and all of the kids are vaccinated. Here are the top amusement parks in the world in 2021. 

One of the most visited theme parks in the world, Magic Kingdom (an iconic part of Walt Disney World) has Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, Pirates of the Caribbean, and a musical boat ride through the "It’s a Small World" attraction.

1. Magic Kingdom Park, Orlando

One of the most visited theme parks in the world, Magic Kingdom (an iconic part of Walt Disney World) has Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, Pirates of the Caribbean, and a musical boat ride through the "It’s a Small World" attraction.

1 / 25
NYSE Lead
INVESTING

Dow Futures Extend Gains After May Inflation Data; GameStop Slides After Loss

boeing (2)
INVESTING

Boeing Rises on Reports of 150 737 MAX Order From United Airlines

GameStop Lead
INVESTING

GameStop Lower After Quarterly Loss, Share Sale Plans; SEC Probe Lingers

Dow Hits Intraday Record but Inflation Numbers Cause Jitters Elsewhere
INVESTING

May Inflation Soars Past Forecasts To 5%: Core At Fastest Pace Since 1992

Reasons to Buy FuelCell Energy, a Penny Stock With Potential
INVESTING

FuelCell Energy Drops After Loss, Revenue Miss Estimates

Gamestop Lead
INVESTING

Premarket Movers Thursday: Clover Health, FuelCell, GameStop

Moderna
INVESTING

Moderna Files Formal FDA Request For COVID Vaccine Use Among Teenagers

Clover Health Lead
INVESTING

Meme Stock Clover Health Downgraded on Valuation Concerns