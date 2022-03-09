Women Taking Steps to End Gender Pay Gap

'As the Great Resignation continues, now is a particularly good time to ask for a raise,' said Daniel Zhao, Glassdoor senior economist.

For years, women have been paid less than their male counterparts. So it’s no wonder that many women feel they’re getting the short end of the stick.

Among employed females, 41% say the gender pay gap is a major issue at their company, according to a Glassdoor-Harris Poll survey. And more than 85% of employed women believe they deserve a pay increase.

Shutterstock

Apparently these women are ready to do something about it. Among employed women, 68% have tried to negotiate their pay, with 59% reporting success, according to the survey.

More than 63% of women believe the mass resignation of workers during the Covid pandemic, gives them more leverage to negotiate their pay.

“As the Great Resignation continues, now is a particularly good time to ask for a raise or look for a new job,” said Daniel Zhao, Glassdoor senior economist.

“Employers are willing to pay top dollar to get talent to stay or come on board, and job seekers and employees should use that leverage to ask a current or prospective employer for more money.”

It appears that some women gained a pay increase before they even started their jobs, with 43% of them saying they negotiated on pay after receiving the initial offer for their current job, the survey said. In addition, 50% negotiated a flexible work schedule.

Among the women who haven’t tried negotiating their pay, 34% cite fear of being denied, 27% cite fear of losing their job, 25% say they don’t have enough information about fair market compensation for their role and 25% say they don’t know how to negotiate.

Meanwhile, 22% cite the potential for a negative impact on their opportunities in the job, and 12% cite the potential impact on relationships with co-workers

Glassdoor’s Zhao offers some practical advice for negotiating pay increases. “When negotiating, always pair specific examples of your job success with data on your local market value,” he said.

“Whether you’re about to accept a new job or trying to land a raise, information is key to negotiating more money in your pocket.”