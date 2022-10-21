This Hugely Popular 3-in-1 Wireless Fast Charger is on Sale

It's time to cut the cord - this three-in-one charging station is just what you need to declutter your desk and put your electronics in order.

It’s time to cut the cord -- and we don’t mean your cable bill this time. Forget the power strips and charging cables, this three-in-one wireless fast charging stand is just what you need to put your electronics in order.

So if you’re tired of shuffling products between one charging cable, we’ve got the solution for you at the perfect price.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Coupon Available: Save an extra $10 off when you apply a coupon on the product page

Apple Gadgets Charging Options

This charging station is designed for Apple products, so if you have the latest iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro, worry not. The phone compatibility starts as early as the iPhone 8 -- since Apple rolled out wireless charging with this model -- up to the newest phone version.

If you have an Apple Watch, it will charge the Apple Watch Series 2 through the latest generation Series 8. If you’ve been on the fence about purchasing an Apple Watch, be sure to check out TheStreet’s review of the Apple Watch Series 8.

And finally, round out your Apple products with a sweet set of AirPods, including the Pro versions.

And while designed for Apple products, if you have Qi-enabled phones, the company claims it will even charge Qi-supported Androids.

Wireless Charging Stand Features

This charger is equipped with an 18 watt fast charger, and is capable of a full charge in just two to three hours. According to the company, it charges 30% faster than other iPhone wireless chargers, comes with temperature control, voltage protection and short-circuit prevention. With cooling holes in the back of the stand, it shouldn’t get hot even charging many devices at once.

The three-in-one charging stand kit comes with one wall adapter, one USB-C charging cable, and a 24-month warranty.

With over 1,800 ratings and a 4.6 out of 5 star rating, it’s a great option for those looking to free up some charging space on your office desk or bedside stand.

As one reviewer puts it:



“Basically, this is a plug and play unit that looks nice, avoids the problem of unplugging and re-plugging a cable till the ends fail, and serves as a nice stand for the phone. If you are in the market for an aftermarket wireless charger, this is pretty much a no brainer.”

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.