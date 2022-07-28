Skip to main content
What GDP Means for the Fed's Next Move
What GDP Means for the Fed's Next Move

Why Your Paycheck Could Change in Size in 2023

A tight U.S. jobs market, inflation and fat corporate profits could spur pay raises next year.

There’s some good news on the workplace compensation front for 2023, as a competitive U.S. labor market should have companies digging deeper into the budget to pay employees.

“Salary budgets for U.S. employees are projected to increase in 2023, mainly influenced by a labor market with more open jobs than people to fill them,” said the global advisory and solutions company WTW in a new report.

U.S. firms are budgeting an overall average increase of 4.1% for 2023, compared with the average actual 4% increase in 2022, which are both the largest increases since 2008.

Here are some other takeaways from the WTW report.

· Nearly two-thirds (64%) of U.S. employers have budgeted for higher employee pay raises than they awarded last year, while 41% have increased their budgets since original projections were made earlier this year.

· 45% of U.S. companies are sticking with the pay budgets they set at the start of the year.

· Some companies are making more frequent salary-increase adjustments. “More than one-third (36%) have already increased or plan to increase how often they raise salaries,” WTW states. “Among those respondents, the vast majority (92%) have or will adjust salaries twice per year.”

Aside from a tighter U.S. employment market, about half of all companies say inflation is a big factor in boosting wages, while over a quarter of firms are looking to reward staffers after an expected robust 2022 earnings picture.

Smaller Firms, Bigger Pay?

Small businesses are especially feeling pressure from restricted labor, high inflation, and other business challenges heading into 2023. Apparently, they’ll also be paying more for workers next year.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

“U.S. small businesses are adapting to overcome current economic challenges – two of which being inflation and labor shortages,” said Brett Sussman, chief marketing officer of Kabbage, an American Express division that tracks U.S. small business performance. “Increasing worker paychecks is a way that they can stay competitive in the current labor market.”

When Kabbage recently surveyed small businesses on how they’re primarily responding to the labor shortage and retaining existing employees, “40% reported they’re raising wages for current employees,” Sussman said.

Time to Pay Up

U.S. companies have apparently reached the point where adding to salaries isn’t a luxury – it’s a necessity.

“Employers don't have a choice,” said Ira Wolfe, president of Success Performance Solutions, an employee recruitment firm based in Wind Gap, Pa. “If you want butts in seats, you'll have to pay. If you want skilled, dependable employees, you'll have to pay even more.”

“It's an employee market, so this perfect labor storm was inevitable,” Wolfe added.

Are the WTW and Kabbage studies a sign the U.S. economy is on the mend for 2023? Not so fast, Wolfe said.

“For the 12 previous recessions since World War II, unemployment rose as GDP declined,” he noted. “The lowest unemployment during any of those recessions was 6.1%.”

Consequently, given the current economic slowdown, rising inflation, but low unemployment rate, U.S. gross domestic product and employment are now disconnected.

“When the economy picks up, labor markets will only tighten further as demand for skilled workers increases and more Baby Boomers exit,” Wolfe added. 

“Labor markets are being disrupted. Talent management strategies need transformation. So, increased wages are just putting lipstick and Band-Aids on a fragile talent supply chain."

New York Stock Exchange Lead
MARKETS
^DJIMETAAAPL

Stock Market Today-7/28: Stocks Extend Gains Following GDP Data; Apple Earnings In Focus

By Martin Baccardax
Cadillac's 2023 LYRIQ Lead JS
TECHNOLOGY
GMFTSLA

GM Delivers News That Tesla and Ford Won't Like

By Luc Olinga
Ford Lead
INVESTING
FGM

Is Ford Stock Recharged or About to Run Out of Gas?

By Bret Kenwell
US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned in October that more stimulus is needed to support the US recovery. Photo: Agence France-Presse
INVESTING
METACVS

What Will the Fed Do Next? It's All Up in the Air.

By Dan Weil
Facebook Meta Logo Lead
INVESTING
METAGOOGLGOOG

If Meta Stock Breaks This Support Level, It’s Covid-Lows Are Next

By Bret Kenwell
Gasoline
INVESTING

Gasoline is Getting Cheaper (Seriously!)

By Tom Bemis
Is Best Buy Stock an Investor Best Buy After Earnings Beat? -- The Charts Speak
INVESTING
HEARCRSRLOGI

Best Buy, Big-Box Store Inventory Strong, Roku Demand High: Wedbush

By Daniel Kline
Target Employee Lead
INVESTING
WMTAMZNTGT

Target Has a New Plan to Rival Walmart, Amazon

By Veronika Bondarenko