Where Are Renters Paying More, or Less, Than Homeowners?

The pandemic days of lower rents appear to be over.

Rent in most of the country went up in 2021. While big cities on the West Coast saw mostly stagnant rent this year, they, too, are creeping up again, according to an October report by Zumper. Since March 2020, the median one-bedroom rent is up 11.8%, while two-beds are up 14.3%, Zumper reports.

So if you’ve tucked away some savings for a down payment, in some places it might be cheaper to buy than to rent. In Flint, Mich., where the average monthly rent, according to moving company HireAHelper.com, is $535, there are 214 single family homes listed for sale on Realtor.com for $80,000 and under (in mid November.) With a 20% down, that’s less than $450 a month. Flint represents the biggest spread between what renters are paying and what owners are paying, with renters spending 140% more.

But of course, it depends on where you are. You’ll find no $80,000 homes in places like San Francisco or New York.

Part of the housing shortage—and resulting high prices— is due to owners not wanting to give up their homes. While many current homeowners can sell their homes for a big profit, they would have to find a new place to live in this competitive housing market, so many homeowners are choosing to stay put rather than trade up, the Wall Street Journal reported in June.

What creates the disparity between what renters pay and what owners pay? There are several factors, supply and demand being one of them. But what drives up housing cost is even more complicated than that. According to Brookings, the financial ecosystem of housing development is an intricate web of how the costs of development and regulatory barriers impact the profitability of new housing developments for developers and home builders in an industry that is already full of uncertainty and unexpected obstacles.

But the bottom line for the average person who is looking for somewhere to live, there’s the big question: Is it better to rent or buy? Or, another way to look at it, are you better off where you are now?

Using housing data from the American Community Survey, moving resources site HireAHelper created this list of cities with the biggest differences between what renters are paying and what owners are paying.

The most expensive rent is Silicon Valley’s Sunnyvale, Calif., at $2,600 month, and the average mortgage payment is $2,024. (It’s unlikely you can get into the Sunnyvale housing market with this payment. The median sold price as of Nov. 15 was $1.7 million in Sunnyvale, according to Realtor.com, a price that entails a monthly payment of more than $8,000, assuming a 20% down payment of about $340,000.)

Household income was taken separately for owner-occupied and renter-occupied households. Housing costs on top of mortgage/rent include utilities such as heating, electricity, and water. For homeowners, they also include insurance, homeowner association fees, and real estate taxes.

Based on HireaHelper’s data, here are 15 cities where it’s cheaper to own than rent, and 15 cities where it’s cheaper to rent than own.