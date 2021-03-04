TheStreet
PERSONAL FINANCE
CREDIT CARDSDEBT MANAGEMENTEDUCATIONEMPLOYEE BENEFITS
MORTGAGESREAL ESTATESAVINGSTAXES
Search

When Is Tax Freedom Day in Your State?

Break out the bubbly—eventually you'll have worked enough weeks to pay all of your federal, state, and local taxes for the year.
Author:
Publish date:

How long do you have to work until your taxes are paid, and the money you earn is yours? A day? A week? A month?

How about four months and three days? That’s about how long into the year residents of New York and the District of Columbia have to work, on average, until they reach Tax Freedom Day, the day they’ve earned enough money to pay all federal, state, and local taxes for the year, according to the Tax Foundation.

The day is significant for taxpayers and lawmakers because it represents how long Americans as a whole have to work in order to pay the nation’s tax burden. In the U.S. on average, it’s April 16, according to 2019 data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. For a couple of states, it’s a few weeks earlier, in late March; for most states, the day falls sometime in April.

Here are the Tax Freedom Days in every state.

Tax Freedom Day: May 3Rank: 50

District of Columbia

Tax Freedom Day: May 3

Rank: 50

1 / 51
Dave Portnoy Lead
INVESTING

Dave Portnoy-Backed BUZZ ETF Set to Debut, Jim Cramer Watching 'Fascinating' Stock Selection

15 mcdonalds Yaoinlove : Shutterstock
JIM CRAMER

'Mad Money' Lightning Round: McDonald's, Facebook, Groupon

New York Stock Exchange Lead
MARKETS

SpaceX, Costco, Okta, Bonds, Jerome Powell - 5 Things You Must Know Thursday

General Electric CEO Flannery Is Already Starting to Right the Ship, Jim Cramer Says
INVESTING

General Electric Shares Extend Gains After Morgan Stanley Price Target Boost

Vroom Lead
INVESTING

Vroom Stalls as Quarterly Loss Sparks Analysts to Lower Price Targets

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Dow Futures, Nasdaq Pare Declines As Bond Yields Steady; Powell and Jobs Data In Focus

Chinese Regulators Limit Short Selling as it Tries to Prop up Stocks
INVESTING

Tanger Factory Outlet Rises as WallStreetBets Traders Shift Focus

scam fraud call phone unknown sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

Don’t Fall for a Student Loan Forgiveness Scam