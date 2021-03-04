When Is Tax Freedom Day in Your State?

Break out the bubbly—eventually you'll have worked enough weeks to pay all of your federal, state, and local taxes for the year.

How long do you have to work until your taxes are paid, and the money you earn is yours? A day? A week? A month?

How about four months and three days? That’s about how long into the year residents of New York and the District of Columbia have to work, on average, until they reach Tax Freedom Day, the day they’ve earned enough money to pay all federal, state, and local taxes for the year, according to the Tax Foundation.

The day is significant for taxpayers and lawmakers because it represents how long Americans as a whole have to work in order to pay the nation’s tax burden. In the U.S. on average, it’s April 16, according to 2019 data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. For a couple of states, it’s a few weeks earlier, in late March; for most states, the day falls sometime in April.

Here are the Tax Freedom Days in every state.