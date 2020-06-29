What to Buy in July: The Best Shopping Deals

From swimwear and sunscreen to refrigerators, here are some cool deals starting with the Fourth of July sales.

The Fourth of July holiday has long been thought of as one of the best times to find fantastic deals. What was once a day or a weekend of bargains has now expanded to the entire month of July. Here are just some of the best bargains you can score this month.

Summer Clothing and Swimwear: If you are in the market for summer clothing, especially swimwear, start shopping. With many of us shopping online, make sure you take advantage of all your potential savings. Look for coupon codes before completing your purchase. Check sizing charts for swimwear since some stores will not allow returns on swimsuits.

Keep your receipts. Many stores, even with online purchases, offer a price adjustment policy. This means if the item you buy goes down in price within a certain period of time (usually 14 days) you can receive the difference between what you paid and the new price back.

Refrigerators: July is a great time to buy a refrigerator, with deals starting around Fourth of July holiday. Some larger home appliance retailers offer a discount if you are a member of the military, a veteran or a senior. Many stores will also offer additional savings on “open box” items. These are items that have been returned, have a cosmetic flaw or were used as floor samples. Usually these products do not have all of the original packaging but the discounts can be significant. Just be sure to make sure the store offers the same warranty as if you were purchasing a new item.

Look for Energy Star models, as this will help you save money on your monthly energy bills. Some gas and electric companies as well as certain states may offer rebates for replacing your old refrigerator.

>> The Benefits of Buying an Energy Efficient Home and How to Find One

Sunscreen: As the weather heats up, so do the deals on sunscreen. Now is the time to stock up. Remember, it’s important to wear sunscreen even when it’s cloudy outside. You can also find exceptional deals on lotions and self-tanners. Expect to find deals through July and into August. Experts recommend looking for sunscreens that protect against both UVA and UVB radiation. Check the website and social media of your favorite products to find coupons and promotions.

Roofing: Even though winter weather, the rainy season and leaky roofs are the furthest things from our minds, now is a good time to make those repairs. Home improvement stores typically will run sales in July on the materials used for roof repair and siding for your home.

Virtual Gym Memberships: Historically, July has been a great time to score deals on gym memberships. Over the past few months many gyms have begun to offer their fitness classes virtually. Even though gyms across the country are slowly opening back up, signing up for virtual classes can be an affordable and safe way to reach your fitness goals.