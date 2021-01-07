What Kills the Most People in the World Every Day

Worldwide, life expectancy at birth reached 73 years in 2019, a 9-year increase compared with 1990, according to the United Nations.

About 56 million people in the world died in 2017. In that year, the overwhelming cause was cardiovascular disease, which killed about 17.8 million humans.

So far, confirmed deaths from Covid-19 worldwide by Jan. 4 are nearly 1.85 million.

But in the U.S. in 2020, Covid-19 became a leading cause of death when the daily death rate became equivalent to the September 11 attacks, which killed 2,988, according to a Dec. 17 article in JAMA. In the U.S., cardiovascular disease, on average, kills 902,270 people annually, according to the Global Burden of Disease Study 2017 — about 2,534 people a day.

Globally, daily confirmed deaths from Covid-19, using a rolling 7-day average, peaked Dec. 23 at 11,670, but still remained above 11,000 as of Jan. 3, according to Johns Hopkins data displayed by Our World in Data. According to WHO, 14,023 people died from Covid on Dec. 31. (Limited testing and challenges in the attribution of the cause of death means that the number of confirmed deaths may not be an accurate count of the true number of deaths from Covid-19.)

Causes of death vary significantly by country and income levels across the world. Here’s how many people die each day on average, sorted by the leading causes of death. The data is based on research from Hannah Ritchie and Max Roser of Our World in Data, and charts by Visual Capitalist.