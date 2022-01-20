Skip to main content
TheStreet home
PERSONAL FINANCE
TheStreet home
CREDIT CARDSDEBT MANAGEMENTEDUCATIONEMPLOYEE BENEFITS
MORTGAGESREAL ESTATESAVINGSTAXES
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Wharton Students Think Six-Figure Salaries Are American Average

Wharton Students Think Six-Figure Salaries Are American Average

The average annual wage in 2021 was $53,383 and the median wage was $34,612.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The average annual wage in 2021 was $53,383 and the median wage was $34,612.

Wharton's business school students failed when they were asked by a professor on the amount of the average American salary. 

The business school students incorrectly guessed that the average American worker's annual pay runs into the six figures, an amount that is grossly over wages as calculated by the Social Security Administration. 

The average annual wage in 2021 was $53,383 and the median wage was $34,612.

The Labor Department said median weekly earnings were $1,010 or an annualized $52,520 during the fourth quarter.

TheStreet Recommends

Nina Strohminger, a professor of legal studies and business ethics, tweeted Wednesday that 25% of her students believed the average American makes at least $100,000.

Her tweet elicited thousands of responses from people who were surprised at the lack of knowledge about the wages that Americans earn. 

Strohminger responded that she does not believe this lack of information is limited to just Wharton business school students and tweeted "people are notoriously bad at making this kind of estimate, thinking the gap between rich and poor is smaller than it is."

One person said there could be a correlation of executives with MBAs who forgo employee protections, especially in areas on salary and benefits. Another person tweeted that people earning lower wages are already aware of the gap in income.

Netflix Lead
MARKETS
NFLXDISAAPL

Netflix Stock Plunges As Soft Subscriber Outlook Clouds Q4 Earnings

NYSE Trader Lead
MARKETS
OEXNFLXF

Stock Market Today-1/20: Tech Extends Slump In Late-Session Wall Street Selloff

bubble sh
INVESTING

Stocks, Bonds, Real Estate in a Bubble, Says Investor Grantham

house dad kid home sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

Housing Inflation Taking Bigger Chunk Out of Consumer Budgets

Vishal Garg Lead
INVESTING
ZM

Better.com CEO Back to Work After Mass Zoom Firings; Experts Aren't Surprised

Luminar Technologies Lead
INVESTING
LAZRDDAIF

Self-Driving Sensor Maker Luminar Partners with Mercedes-Benz

TurboTax Lead
TECHNOLOGY
HRB

TurboTax Ends Free Filing With IRS Ahead of 'Challenging' Tax Season

Star Trek Discovery Lead
INVESTING
VIABDIS

ViacomCBS Move Shows Just How Far Paramount+ Trails Disney