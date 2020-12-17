Ways You Can Give Back This Year—Even if Money Is Tight

This is the time of year when people want to give back, but often it isn’t in their budget.

Fortunately, there are some simple things people can do that help the greater good. These organizations are living proof that every little bit helps to make a big difference.

Download the Johnson & Johnson Donate a Photo app. Each day you can share a photo and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report will donate $1 to a cause you choose from their list of charities. The program’s overall impact since 2013 includes 5.31 million photos donated while helping 266 causes. It’s easy to do, free, and fun to see all of the photos people share. The best part is that by sharing a photo every day, you can donate $365 a year to charity, and it doesn’t cost you anything.

AmazonSmile is just like Amazon, (AMZN) - Get Report but a small percentage of most of your purchases goes to a charity of your choice. U.S. charities have received nearly $217 million and worldwide charities have received nearly $237 million. As an example of the impact these donations can have, the charity I volunteer with, Her Future Coalition, has received $586 dollars total. That amount is nearly enough to educate and care for a girl in their program for nearly two years.

When grocery shopping this holiday season, look for Newman’s Own products. You can find everything from salad dressing and marinara sauce, to pizza. One hundred percent of profits go to charity. Since 1982, the Newman’s Own Foundation has donated over $550 million worldwide.

Then there are companies that give when you buy. If you are going to make a purchase for either yourself or someone else, why not make it count?

Hand in Hand has a Buy-a-Bar/Give-a-Bar program. For every bar of soap you buy, a bar is donated to help children in underdeveloped countries. To date, they have donated nearly 10 million bars of soap. Additionally, they work to build or repair wells which provide clean water to thousands of people.

For every comforter you buy at The Company Store, one is donated to a homeless child. For each purchase, The Company Store automatically ships a comforter to Family Promise, a leading national not-for-profit which helps homeless families.

Eating peanut butter can help kids. Good Spread is exactly what its name says, good-tasting spreads that spread good throughout the world. When you purchase Good Spread, you help feed a malnourished child. Therapeutic food is provided and used to help cure severe acute malnutrition.

If you are looking for a pair of boots, check out Roma. For every pair of boots sold, a new pair is donated to a child living in poverty. As many as 30,000 boots were donated in 2020 alone.

Even volunteering has gone virtual. Volunteer Match has thousands of volunteer opportunities ranging from advocacy and human rights, to animals and education. Other areas in need of virtual volunteers are arts, children, technology, health and seniors, among others.

Jeanette Pavini is an Emmy Award winning journalist specializing in consumer news and protection. She is the author of "The Joy of $aving: Money Lessons I Learned From My Italian-American Father & 20 Years as a Consumer Reporter." Jeanette is a regular contributor to The Street. Her work includes reporting for CBS, MarketWatch, WSJ Sunday, and USA Today. Jeanette has contributed to "The Today Show" and a variety of other media outlets. You can follow her moneysaving tips on Facebook: Jeanette Pavini: The Joy of $aving Community. Find links to her social media and her book at, JeanettePavini.com.