Watch for Covid Scammers Targeting Small Businesses

The latest Covid scams are going after small business owners by pretending to offer SBA loans. Here's what to watch for

Over the past 20 years I have written numerous stories on how consumers can protect themselves against scammers. The scams that really get to me are the ones where scammers were taking advantage of a hardship such as a natural disaster.

Covid scams are no different. But what is different is whereas most scams target individuals, the latest Covid scams are targeting small businesses. Imagine that. With small businesses struggling to stay afloat, scammers target them to get what little money they have left.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, there is a new coronavirus-related scam specifically targeting small businesses. It starts with an email that claims to come from the “Small Business Administration Office of Disaster Assistance.” The phony letter states that you are eligible for a loan of up to $250,000. You are asked for your personal information, like birth date and Social Security number.

The FTC has some things people should look out for to determine if the email is a fake.

How to Recognize a Government Imposter Scam

Clue No. 1: You got an email or phone call out of the blue that claims to be from the IRS, the Social Security Administration, or – in this case – the Small Business Administration. The FTC has warned about government imposter scams like this.

Clue #No. 2: You were told that you’re automatically eligible for a big loan. Real lenders never do this.

Clue No. 3: You’re asked to hand over your date of birth and Social Security number. This is a tip-off that the sender is trying to steal your personal information.

These emails are referred to as phishing. Scammers are trying to get you to catch the bait. But phishing attempts aren’t the only scam that business owners are reporting to the FTC. They have heard complaints from people who have applied for loans through websites pretending to be part of the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program. The program has been extended until December 31, 2021.

Another ploy consumers are reporting is being contacted to repay loans that they never took out in the first place. The FTC says the likely culprits are crooks who illegally applied for loans in the consumer’s name.

Protect Yourself from Scams

Here are some ways consumers can be proactive and help protect themselves.

Know what’s on your credit report. Checking your credit report is a great place to start. You can check and get a copy of your credit report at annualcreditreport.com, the authorized source for the three free annual reports consumers are guaranteed by law. Some people get one free report every four months. Since there are three major credit reporting agencies, you can rotate which agency you get your reports from.

Right now, the credit bureaus are offering weekly online reports free to consumers through April 2021.

Another way to help protect your personal information from being stolen is freezing your credit which doesn’t cost you a dime. But, if you are in the process of applying for credit or a loan, wait until that process is completed.

Know your sources of information. When you are searching for information on loans, do not click on links in any unsolicited email. Be aware of online search engine results. Scammers set traps for consumers with sound-alike names and URLs, fake endorsements, and professional-looking websites. Small business owners looking for Covid-relief programs, should always start at sba.gov, which is the official site of the Small Business Administration. You can also connect with a financial institution in your area that you trust.

Know your lenders before sharing personal information. Asking for your personal information is easy for crooks to do when they are impersonating lenders. Don’t fill out applications online with any lender you are not familiar with and are sure is legitimate. Keep in mind, these scammers are really good at making consumers think they are a creditable source. If you are scammed you can file a report at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

Jeanette Pavini is an Emmy Award winning journalist specializing in consumer news and protection. She is the author of “The Joy of $aving: Money Lessons I Learned From My Italian-American Father & 20 Years as a Consumer Reporter.” Jeanette is a regular contributor to TheStreet. Her work includes reporting for CBS, MarketWatch, WSJ Sunday, and USA Today. Jeanette has contributed to “The Today Show” and a variety of other media outlets. You can follow her moneysaving tips on Facebook: Jeanette Pavini: The Joy of $aving Community. Find links to her social media and her book at, JeanettePavini.com.