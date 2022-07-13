10 Walmart Deals Better Than Prime Day Prices

Walmart has always been pocketbook friendly with its price matching policy, but especially during the 48 hours of Amazon Prime Days.

Walmart loves giving Amazon a run for its money, and in response to Amazon Prime Day, there are a few special deals you can snag cheaper on Walmart.

This quietly efficient juicer turns your fruit and vegetables into healthy and delicious juice. It’s easy to clean and produces 90% juice output.

Compare it to Amazon: $71 for Prime Day

A solid entry in the smart TV field, this LG is crazy affordable at Walmart today. Good picture and sound partner with easy connectivity to streaming services.

Compare it to Amazon: $476.99

Air frying is a great way to make delicious “fried” food without the added oil or cholesterol, and this model from Emerald is perfect for frying, baking, grilling or roasting your food. Easy to clean with multiple temperature settings up to 400 degrees, it’s a great addition to any cook’s kitchen.

Compare to The Home Depot: $49.99

It’s a rare thing to find a Dyson vacuum cleaner this low, so jump on this deal for one of the best vacuum cleaners available. This model has a powerful motor and up to an hour of run time, is lightweight, and perfect for picking up all the pet hair in the house. It detaches from the stick to become a practical hand-held vacuum.

Compare to Newegg: $529.99

This is an incredible price on a great tablet. Samsung advertises the power of a PC in the size of a tablet, with fast WiFi and a battery that lasts most of the day, plus a redesigned S pen that’s smoother than previous editions.

Compare to Best Buy: $549.99

This smart TV with Roku is the perfect size for dorm rooms or bedrooms, and at under $100 it’s the perfect price as well. It comes loaded with most major streaming services and the Roku voice activated remote control. The built in tuner means you can access free HD channels without a clunky HD antennae.

Compare to Amazon: $160 from other sellers

It’s all you need in one computer — a sleek desktop that doesn’t take up much room, with a touch screen that’s quick and easy to install and operates Windows 11. Just plug in (or connect to WiFi) and you’re ready to go.

Compare to Amazon: $769.99 for next closest product

Whether you’re tied to your desk for work or play, this gaming chair from RESPAWN offers great lumbar support and a 4” thick foam seat. It swivels and tilts so you can set up the chair in the most ergonomically correct position for your body, keeping you comfortable all day (or night) long.

Compare to Amazon: $164.98

Gas grills are nice, but serious BBQ aficionados know the best briskets and ribs are wood fired, so the smoke has a chance to flavor the meat properly. With 700 square inches of cooking space and a digitally controlled burn, this grill will quickly make you ruler of the backyard cookout.

Compare to Amazon: Reseller options starting at $349.98

Take it right to the net with this wall-mounted basketball hoop, made from durable polycarbonate that can endure high impact rebounding. Adjustable height makes it perfect for growing families, and can be installed indoors or out.

Compare on eBay: $119.89

