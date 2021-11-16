The car market has rarely been so strange. With the pandemic-caused microchip shortage, car production has slowed, leaving new car inventories low and prices high, and used cars fetching higher prices than usual.

While vehicles usually depreciate dramatically, the average depreciation rates have slowed, according to Karl Brauer, an executive analyst at automotive research firm and search site iSeeCars.com. Vehicles that have historically maintained their value well have depreciated even less in the past year, but even in today’s market some cars continue to drop drastically in value, Brauer says.

The new cars that retain the most value after five years are trucks, truck-based SUVs , and sports cars, while luxury cars depreciate the most.

To find the cars that hold their value the best and the worst, iSeeCars analyzed more than 800,000 car sales to identify vehicles from the 2016 model year with the lowest and highest loss in value from MSRP after five years. The average 5-year-old vehicle depreciated by 40.1% in 2021, compared to 49.1% in 2020. The average dollar loss is $15,764.

The 5-year-old cars with the best resale value depreciate 1.6 to 4.4 times less than average. The winner was the Jeep Wrangler, dropping in value by just 9.2%, while the loser was the 2016 Nissan Leaf, one of the least expensive electric cars on the U.S. market, losing more than 65% of its value.

According to the iSeeCars analysis, these are the cars that hold their value best, followed by the ones the depreciate the most.