Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas For The Tech Lover in Your Life

Love is in the air! And on behalf of the tech lover in your life, nothing says “I love you” quite like a new device. This Valentine’s day, don’t short circuit your relationship with a corny gift. We rounded up five of the best gifts to help you show your techie just how much you adore them.

Maven Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

For the coffee tech lover

Stagg EKG Electric Kettle ($159; amazon.com)

Amazon

If you have a coffee lover in the house, then you know how important it is to have precise control of the brewing process for the best result. Meet the Stagg EKG Electric Kettle from Fellow.

This electric gooseneck kettle comes in 9 different color combinations and controls water temperature down to a degree. The 1200-watt heating element works quickly, and combined with PID technology holds the temperature steady for up to 60 minutes.

The LCD screen shows temperature (even as it warms up) by default, but can also show a brewing timer and features a hidden game to play while you enjoy your cup.

For the aesthetic tech lover

Courant CATCH:3 Valentine’s Day Edition ($90, originally $110; staycourant.com)

Courant’s bedside table combination Qi-certified wireless charger and catchall is perfect for the aesthetic lover. The Belgian linen cover makes for a simple high-tech bedside organizer, and it’s non-slip– a must if you have pets.

The Catch:3 features a 3-coil Qi-certified wireless charging station with an additional USB-A wireless charger that works through up to 3mm of phone case thickness. The Valentine’s Day edition offers the ability to monogram the linen cover with a special message (up to 20 characters) for your sweetheart.

For the reading tech lover

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition ($144.99, originally $189.99; amazon.com)

Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is the perfect accessory for your reading-obsessed Valentine. This Kindle knows that reading stops for nothing (not even a bath) and is waterproof (up to 2m for 60 minutes max), has up to 10 weeks of battery life, a 300 ppi glare-free screen, and a nice 6.8” digital display.

This device transitions from one environment to another seamlessly, and features wireless charging with a compatible Qi charging station that is sold separately. You can purchase the Kindle with or without a 3-month Kindle Unlimited subscription that is $9.99 monthly after the promotional period. You can also use the Bluetooth connection with headphones if you’re listening to a book on Audible.

For the culinary tech lover

Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro ($399; bedbathandbeyond.com)

Your Valentine will never want to leave the kitchen if you get them a Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro. This 1800-watt countertop smart oven is outfitted with Breville’s Element IQ system that puts the “smart” in “smart oven” with its PID temperature control and precision heating technology.

The 1 cubic foot interior size claims to fit anything up to the size of a 14 lb. turkey or a 5 qt. dutch oven for slow cooking. Using the LCD display, you can choose between the 13 cooking functions including air fry and dehydrate options, which effectively turns this oven into a do-it-all kitchen appliance.

For the wellness tech lover

Oura Ring Generation 3 ($299; ouraring.com)

If your tech lover is obsessed with wearables and nerding out on data, then look no further than the Oura Ring.

Claiming to be “the most accurate consumer sleep tracker,” the third generation Oura Ring is a lightweight wearable that uses sensors to track everything from blood-oxygen levels while you sleep to your body’s response to household chores. Pop this ring on and you get 4-7 days of battery life, round-the-clock heart rate tracking, and more.

The third generation of the Oura Ring is used alongside an app that is free for the first 6 months, then $5.99 a month (plus taxes) after the promotional period ends. In the app, you get guided meditations, insights on almost every activity you do on a regular basis (with more in development), and recommendations on how to optimize your rest time.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.