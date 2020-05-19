U.S. Cities with the Most and Least Economic Diversity

Diversity in a city can provide a competitive edge when it comes to economic growth.
Nearly 47 million Americans live in poverty, and that was the figure before a virus devastated the economy and at least 36.5 million filed for unemployment benefits.

The top 1% earn an average of $515,371 while the average taxpayer earned $41,740, and the 1% holds as much as 40% of the wealth, by some estimates

Research has shown that there is a relationship between diversity and economic growth, and some sociologists say that diverse cities provide the economy with more ideas and innovation, which gives them a competitive edge.

To identify the cities with the most and least economic class diversity WalletHub compared 501 of the most populated U.S. cities -- limiting each state to no more than 10 cities each -- based on two key metrics, “Income Diversity” and “Educational-Attainment Diversity.” Income diversity looks at the number of people in six income brackets, from those earning below $34,999, $35,000-$49,999 and so on, up to $150,000 or more. Educational attainment looks at how many people do not have a high school diploma, how many have the diploma plus some higher education, how many have a bachelor’s degree, and how many have a graduate degree.

In Ellicott City, Md., 38% of households have annual Incomes of $150,000 or more -- that’s the highest percentage of 501 cities ranked. In Youngstown, Ohio, which is at the bottom of this list, more than 64% of households earn less than $35,000 a year. About 3.3% of residents there earn between $100,000 and $149,000.

The city with the most people lacking a high school diploma is Central Falls, R.I., at just under 44%. On the other end of the spectrum, in Bozeman, Mont., nearly 99% of residents have a high school diploma.

The city where the most people have a graduate or professional degree is Cambridge, Mass., at 46%, and in Cicero, Ill., just 1% have a graduate or professional degree.

Based on WalletHub’s study, these are the cities with the most economic diversity, followed by those with the least economic diversity.

1. Silver Spring, Md.

Income diversity rank: 22

Educational attainment diversity rank: 1

Silver Spring, Md., tops the list as the city with the most economic diversity.

