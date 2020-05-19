Cities with the Most and Least Economic Diversity

Nearly 47 million Americans live in poverty, and that was the figure before a virus devastated the economy and at least 36.5 million filed for unemployment benefits.

The top 1% earn an average of $515,371 while the average taxpayer earned $41,740, and the 1% holds as much as 40% of the wealth, by some estimates.

Research has shown that there is a relationship between diversity and economic growth, and some sociologists say that diverse cities provide the economy with more ideas and innovation, which gives them a competitive edge.

To identify the cities with the most and least economic class diversity WalletHub compared 501 of the most populated U.S. cities -- limiting each state to no more than 10 cities each -- based on two key metrics, “Income Diversity” and “Educational-Attainment Diversity.” Income diversity looks at the number of people in six income brackets, from those earning below $34,999, $35,000-$49,999 and so on, up to $150,000 or more. Educational attainment looks at how many people do not have a high school diploma, how many have the diploma plus some higher education, how many have a bachelor’s degree, and how many have a graduate degree.

In Ellicott City, Md., 38% of households have annual Incomes of $150,000 or more -- that’s the highest percentage of 501 cities ranked. In Youngstown, Ohio, which is at the bottom of this list, more than 64% of households earn less than $35,000 a year. About 3.3% of residents there earn between $100,000 and $149,000.

The city with the most people lacking a high school diploma is Central Falls, R.I., at just under 44%. On the other end of the spectrum, in Bozeman, Mont., nearly 99% of residents have a high school diploma.

The city where the most people have a graduate or professional degree is Cambridge, Mass., at 46%, and in Cicero, Ill., just 1% have a graduate or professional degree.

Based on WalletHub’s study, these are the cities with the most economic diversity, followed by those with the least economic diversity.