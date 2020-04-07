The U.S. Cities With the Best Healthcare

There’s little doubt that the coronavirus pandemic has glaringly revealed both the strengths and weaknesses of the U.S. healthcare system. A patchwork of quality, policy, insurance coverage, preparedness and access as varied as the communities it serves, it’s clear that many places have better healthcare than others.

Healthgrades, a company that provides information and reviews about physicians, hospitals and healthcare providers ranked the healthcare in 100 cities based on factors that contribute to quality care and a healthy lifestyle.

Using data from their own surveys and scores, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Census Bureau, Healthgrades ranked the cities on four factors:

Access to care , which includes insurance coverage and care costs

Population health, which includes the percentage of the population in good health, with a normal body mass index and who were physically active,

Hospital quality, which includes the number of 5-star ratings on Healthgrades, as well as clinical excellence and clinical outcomes

The availability of local specialists and their ratings

Based on Healthgrades 2019 National Health Index, these are the U.S. metropolitan areas with the best healthcare. Click on the gallery to see them all.