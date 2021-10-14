October 14, 2021
Behind the Strike: Why UAW Workers Walked Off the Job at John Deere
UAW Orders Strike at John Deere: Latest Developments

1:21

Over 10,000 United Auto Workers union members went on strike against farm and construction equipment maker John Deere  (DE) - Get Deere & Company Report after negotiations for a new contract failed to gain support. 

This is the nation's largest private-sector strike led by the UAW since the strike against General Motors  (GM) - Get General Motors Company (GM) Report two years ago.

The strike against Deere began at midnight Oct. 14, including workers across 5 states,  comes as John Deere saw its revenue up 11% in 2020 against the prior pre-pandemic fiscal year. 

The rejected labor contract proposed by Deere included a raise in base pay of 5% to 6% as well as a cost of living adjustment and an enhanced retirement bonus of up to $50,000.

