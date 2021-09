Buying Your First Home? Consider These Trending Cities

A major milestone in your financial life is the purchase of your first home. A number of factors, including location, property tax rates, and more, play a factor in the decision.

With that in mind, here are some popular destinations for first-time homebuyers.

Trending Cities for First-Time Homebuyers:

Chesapeake, Virginia

Population: 239,982 (Source: 2019 U.S. Census Bureau)

Average Home Value: $329,222 (Source: Zillow)

Effective Property Tax Rate: 0.96% (Source: SmartAsset)

Average Property Taxes Paid: $2,400 (Source: SmartAsset)

Population: 243,254 (Source: 2019 U.S. Census Bureau)

Average Home Value: $487,381 (Source: Zillow)

Effective Property Tax Rate: 0.61% (Source: SmartAsset)

Average Property Taxes Paid: $1,525 (Source: SmartAsset)

Population: 283,839 (Source: 2019 U.S. Census Bureau)

Average Home Value: $239,826 (Source: Zillow)

Effective Property Tax Rate: 1.82% (Source: SmartAsset)

Average Property Taxes Paid: $4,550 (Source: SmartAsset)

Population: 226,115 (Source: 2019 U.S. Census Bureau)

Average Home Value: $506,564 (Source: Zillow)

Effective Property Tax Rate: 0.73% (Source: SmartAsset)

Average Property Taxes Paid: $1,825 (Source: SmartAsset)

Population: 132,301 (Source: 2019 U.S. Census Bureau)

Average Home Value: $164,220 (Source: Zillow)

Effective Property Tax Rate: 1.7% (Source: SmartAsset)

Average Property Taxes Paid: $4,475 (Source: SmartAsset)

Population: 108,496 (Source: 2019 U.S. Census Bureau)

Average Home Value: $213,250 (Source: Zillow)

Effective Property Tax Rate: 1.13% (Source: SmartAsset)

Average Property Taxes Paid: $2,825 (Source: SmartAsset)



Population: 464,485 (Source: 2019 U.S. Census Bureau)

Average Home Value: $360,891 (Source: Zillow)

Effective Property Tax Rate: 0.88% (Source: SmartAsset)

Average Property Taxes Paid: $2,200 (Source: SmartAsset)



Population: 99,688 (Source: 2019 U.S. Census Bureau)

Average Home Value: $202,621 (Source: Zillow)

Effective Property Tax Rate: 2.2% (Source: SmartAsset)

Average Property Taxes Paid: $5,500 (Source: SmartAsset)



Population: 464,871 (Source: 2019 U.S. Census Bureau)

Average Home Value: $418,092 (Source: Zillow)

Effective Property Tax Rate: 0.48% (Source: SmartAsset)

Average Property Taxes Paid: $1,200 (Source: SmartAsset)

Population: 874,961 (Source: 2019 U.S. Census Bureau)

Average Home Value: $1,502,029 (Source: Zillow)

Effective Property Tax Rate: 0.64% (Source: SmartAsset)

Average Property Taxes Paid: $1,600 (Source: SmartAsset)

Buying your first home is a big step - learn more about the potentially helpful implications for your taxes.

Important to remember: "The money you pay for real estate taxes is tax-deductible. While it’s never fun to learn that your property taxes have gone up again, at least you will be able to take some solace in knowing your tax deductions will increase at the same time," according to TurboTax (TheStreet's exclusive tax partner).