Aside from walking or biking, what are the modes of travel -- planes, trains and automobiles -- with a smaller carbon footprint? These are among the greenest ways to get around.

As vaccines roll out and things open up, many will be returning to work. Road transport alone accounts for 11.9% of greenhouse gas emissions, and aviation accounts for 1.9%.

So if you must travel, what’s the best way to reduce your carbon footprint? Certainly if you can walk or bike, that’s the best, and it’s good for your health, too. Mass transit, such as trains, is another way to go, and if you must drive, carpooling and car-sharing is also a good way to reduce your carbon footprint.

The size and efficiency of the vehicle matters, of course, and when it comes to flying, the distance and even your choice of seating class is a big factor.

Whether you’re commuting to work or planning a trip, here are carbon footprints of 30 common modes of transportation, from highest to lowest, as reported by Hannah Richie at Our World in Data. Each mode is measured by grams of carbon dioxide equivalents emitted per person to travel one kilometer. The data is sourced from the U.K. government’s methodology paper for greenhouse gas reporting, widely used by companies to quantify and report their emissions.