Toys 'R' Us Joins With Major Department Store for Holiday Hot Toys List

It's the most wonderful (and expensive) time of the year -- and it's right around the corner. Ready or not, winter holidays are on the horizon, and it's time to start making your naughty or nice shopping list.

This year could see another tight squeeze on your wallet thanks to the rise of inflation. Between the supply chain issues of the last two years and everything getting more expensive, two of the biggest names in retail toys, Mattel (MAT) and Hasbro (HAS) , have already been upping prices on toys to stay competitive.

But when it comes to the biggest name in buying toys, it would be a surprise if you didn't immediately think of Toys "R" Us. The company used to be the go-to shop for kids toys until it filed for bankruptcy in 2017. What remains of the brand's name and reputation was acquired by WHP Global, a private investment firm that owns retail companies like Anne Klein, Isaac Mizrahi, and more.

That ownership deal also includes Toys "R" Us' iconic mascot, a giraffe named Geoffrey. The figure has become synonymous with the brand, but is also known for a particularly festive seasonal update known as "Geoffrey's Hot Toy List". This is the go-to list for the parents who want to make sure their kids get the most popular toys for the holidays.

Toys 'R' Us & Macy's Team Up For The Holidays

This year, Geoffrey's Hot Toy List is still running strong. As 2022's hottest toys hit shelves this year, nine Macy's stores across the United States will feature Toys "R" Us pop-ups specifically in time for the holiday season. WHP Global has partnered with Macy's (M) in the past to bring Toys "R" Us pop-ups to malls, and this year it's doing the same just ahead of the gift-giving season.

The two companies will celebrate the grand opening of these holiday pop-ups starting October 15 and running through October 23. The events will feature daily toy giveaways and other family-friendly activities. For up-to-date info on these events in your area, you can follow @macys and @toysrus on their social media platforms.

Geoffrey's Hot Toy List: Top Ten

This year's list sees the addition of several of the most popular toy brands. From Barbie to Lego, Hot Wheels to Baby Alive, the kiddos in your life may just have their little hearts set on one of these top-ten toys this year.

Customers in the U.S. can also enter a sweepstakes to win one (or all) of the hottest toys this holiday season. Simply interact with the Toys “R” Us Hot Toys post on Instagram. Each day of the sweepstakes, the company will announce the winners beginning sometime around October 10th. The full rules are available on the Toys “R” Us website.