Most Americans have become painfully aware of the supply chain in the past two years. Trade is big business, and the U.S. is the largest economy in the world. In just one month, March 2022, U.S. exports were worth $241.7 billion, and imports were worth $351.5 billion.

California’s economy alone is the 10th largest in the world, and Texas’ economy is the size of Brazil’s.

Petroleum is the top import into 12 states, making it the most common leading import, according to Ondeck, a global online small business lending company, which researched official U.S. international trade data to find the top import and export products for each state.

Aircraft are the most common top export, leading in 14 states, and New York imports $21.9 billion worth of precious metals each year, the biggest import for any state. Texas has the biggest export commodity of any state, shipping $43.5 billion of fuel.

To find these top imports and exports, along with each state’s most unique imports and exports, Ondeck crunched the numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, ranking the imports and exports based on monetary value, and selecting the top entry for each state. The data was collected in January 2022.