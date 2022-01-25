Skip to main content

The Top Corporate Tax Havens and Global Tax Reform

Until a international agreement to ensure big companies pay a minimum tax rate of 15% is implemented, these are currently the top corporate tax havens.

To attract business, countries offer tax breaks to big companies. If multinational corporations set up headquarters or subsidiaries in the countries with the most attractive tax systems and favorable secrecy laws, they can pay almost no taxes on billions of revenue.

According to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, in 2020:

The Tax Justice Network, a U.K.-based independent international network focused on research, analysis and advocacy in the area of international tax and financial regulation, keeps track of the countries that play the largest role in global corporate tax avoidance. Their index ranks countries by their “complicity in global corporate tax havenry,” according to the Tax Justice Network. 

Each country’s tax system is scored based on the degree to which it enables corporate tax avoidance. Each country’s corporate tax haven score is then combined with the scale of corporate activity in the country to determine the share of global corporate activity put at risk of tax avoidance by the country.

A Global Minimum Tax

An international agreement to ensure big companies pay a minimum tax rate of 15% and make it harder for them to avoid taxation has been signed by 141 countries and jurisdictions, according to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Early holdouts including Ireland, Hungary and Cyprus, and later Kenya, Nigeria, Pakistan and Sri Lanka — have all joined the agreement.

These countries and jurisdictions have agreed to implement 15 actions to tackle tax avoidance, improve the coherence of international tax rules, ensure a more transparent tax environment and address the tax challenges arising from the digitalization of the economy, according to the OECD.

The agreement calls for countries to bring it into law in 2022 so that it can take effect by 2023.

This list is from the Tax Justice Network’s 2021 index of the top corporate tax havens.

1 british virgin islands sh

1. British Virgin Islands

  • Share of the Corporate Tax Haven Index: 6.4%
  • Tax haven score: 100
  • Share in global foreign direct investment: 2.3%
2 cayman islands grand cay Yevgen Belich : Shutterstock

2. Cayman Islands

  • Share of the Corporate Tax Haven Index: 6.0%
  • Tax haven score: 100
  • Share in global foreign direct investment: 1.9%
3 Bermuda sh

3. Bermuda

  • Share of the Corporate Tax Haven Index: 5.7%
  • Tax haven score: 100
  • Share in global foreign direct investment: 1.6%
4 rotterdam netherlands sh

4. Netherlands

  • Share of the Corporate Tax Haven Index: 5.5%
  • Tax haven score: 80
  • Share in global foreign direct investment: 11%
5 switzerland luzern sh

5. Switzerland

  • Share of the Corporate Tax Haven Index: 5.1%
  • Tax haven score: 89
  • Share in global foreign direct investment: 3.4%
6 Luxembourg sh

6. Luxembourg

  • Share of the Corporate Tax Haven Index: 4.1%
  • Tax haven score: 74
  • Share in global foreign direct investment: 9%
7 Hong Kong 2 sh

7. Hong Kong

  • Share of the Corporate Tax Haven Index: 4.1%
  • Tax haven score: 78
  • Share in global foreign direct investment: 5.5%
8 jersey channel islands sh

8. Jersey

  • Share of the Corporate Tax Haven Index: 3.9%
  • Tax haven score: 100
  • Share in global foreign direct investment: 0.51%
9 Singapore sh

9. Singapore

  • Share of the Corporate Tax Haven Index: 3.9%
  • Tax haven score: 85
  • Share in global foreign direct investment: 2.3%
10 UAE dubai Ivan Svyatkovsky : Shutterstock

10. United Arab Emirates

  • Share of the Corporate Tax Haven Index: 3.8%
  • Tax haven score: 98
  • Share in global foreign direct investment: 0.54%
11dublin ireland sh

11. Ireland

  • Share of the Corporate Tax Haven Index: 3.3%
  • Tax haven score: 77
  • Share in global foreign direct investment: 3.2%
12 bahamas nassau sh

12. Bahamas

  • Share of the Corporate Tax Haven Index: 3.3%
  • Tax haven score: 100
  • Share in global foreign direct investment: 0.31%
12 london eye Ale ArgentieriShutterstockcom

13. United Kingdom

  • Share of the Corporate Tax Haven Index: 3.1%
  • Tax haven score: 69
  • Share in global foreign direct investment: 7.3%
14 cyprus sh

14. Cyprus

  • Share of the Corporate Tax Haven Index: 3.1%
  • Tax haven score: 85
  • Share in global foreign direct investment: 1.1%
13 port louis mauritius sh

15. Mauritius

  • Share of the Corporate Tax Haven Index: 2.3%
  • Tax haven score: 81
  • Share in global foreign direct investment: 0.66%
25 brussels belgium sh

16. Belgium

  • Share of the Corporate Tax Haven Index: 2.2%
  • Tax haven score: 73
  • Share in global foreign direct investment: 1.6%
17 Guernsey channel is UK sh

17. Guernsey

  • Share of the Corporate Tax Haven Index: 2.2%
  • Tax haven score: 98
  • Share in global foreign direct investment: 0.1%
11 france paris seine UlyssePixel : Shutterstock.

18. France

  • Share of the Corporate Tax Haven Index: 2.1%
  • Tax haven score: 67
  • Share in global foreign direct investment: 2.8%
14 shanghai tower china sh

19. China

  • Share of the Corporate Tax Haven Index: 2.0%
  • Tax haven score: 63
  • Share in global foreign direct investment: 4.9%
20 isle of man sh

20. Isle of Man

  • Share of the Corporate Tax Haven Index: 1.9%
  • Tax haven score: 100
  • Share in global foreign direct investment: 0.061%
Malta ZGPhotography : Shutterstock

21. Malta

  • Share of the Corporate Tax Haven Index: 1.7%
  • Tax haven score: 79
  • Share in global foreign direct investment: 0.37%
9 Alicante spain By Iakov Filimonov SH

22. Spain

  • Share of the Corporate Tax Haven Index: 1.6%
  • Tax haven score: 65
  • Share in global foreign direct investment: 1.6%
munich germany sh

23. Germany

  • Share of the Corporate Tax Haven Index: 1.4%
  • Tax haven score: 58
  • Share in global foreign direct investment: 3.4%
27 hungary budapest sh

24. Hungary

  • Share of the Corporate Tax Haven Index: 1.4%
  • Tax haven score: 72
  • Share in global foreign direct investment: 0.41%
2 World manhattan nyc new york sh

25. U.S.

  • Share of the Corporate Tax Haven Index: 1.2%
  • Tax haven score: 47
  • Share in global foreign direct investment: 12%
15 stockholm sweden sh

26. Sweden

  • Share of the Corporate Tax Haven Index: 1.1%
  • Tax haven score: 61
  • Share in global foreign direct investment: 0.9%
turin italy sh

27. Italy

  • Share of the Corporate Tax Haven Index: 1.0%
  • Tax haven score: 58
  • Share in global foreign direct investment: 1.2%
8 panama Peek Creative Collective : Shutterstock

28. Panama

  • Share of the Corporate Tax Haven Index: 0.93%
  • Tax haven score: 72
  • Share in global foreign direct investment: 0.13%
29 Curacao sh

29. Curacao

  • Share of the Corporate Tax Haven Index: 0.8%
  • Tax haven score: 72
  • Share in global foreign direct investment: 0.08%
30 gibraltar sh

30. Gibraltar

  • Share of the Corporate Tax Haven Index: 0.79%
  • Tax haven score: 66
  • Share in global foreign direct investment: 0.17%
